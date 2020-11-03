Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE might be the next “Fan Edition” smartphone by the South Korean giant. While the company hasn't yet made an official announcement about its new Galaxy FE model, its Brazil website reportedly mentioned the Galaxy Note 20 FE for a brief time. The trend of launching Fan Edition phones started with the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in September. That particular model comes as a toned-down variant of the Galaxy S20 flagship and features a list of colour options to attract young consumers.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE landing page on the company's Brazilian website included a mention of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE in the fine print, reports Samsung-focussed site SamMobile. The company also reportedly mentioned the Galaxy Note 20 FE moniker in the source of the landing page while detailing the Night Mode of the Galaxy S20 FE. However, the site received an update at the time of filing this story and is no longer showing any such details.

The existence of the Galaxy Note 20 FE hasn't been confirmed by Samsung. Nevertheless, the company did mention at the Galaxy S20 FE launch that it would continue to launch Fan Editions of its flagship phones in the years to come.

Gadgets 360 reached out to Samsung for clarity on the Galaxy Note 20 FE launch and will update this space when the company responds.

Weeks before the formal arrival of the Galaxy S20 FE, the phone surfaced online through various leaks. It was also spotted on certification sites, including China's TENAA. However, this isn't the case with the Galaxy Note 20 FE that hasn't yet been leaked on the Web.

As SamMobile notes in its report, the details of the Galaxy Note 20 FE appeared on the Samsung site could just be a typo.

Having said that, Samsung brought the Galaxy Note 10 Lite as the watered-down variant of the regular Galaxy Note 10 earlier this year. That brings a reason for the company at least to bring a lighter version of the Galaxy Note 20 series that debuted in August. But nonetheless, there is no clear confirmation around the Galaxy Note 20 FE.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.