Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to Come With 60Hz Full-HD Flat Display, Wide Frames, Tipster Claims

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is speculated to launch in August.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 18 June 2020 12:32 IST
Photo Credit: Pigtou with OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is tipped to come in four colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may launch with Galaxy Fold 2
  • Samsung has been using a curved display on previous high-end phones
  • Samsung is yet to confirm Galaxy Note 20 development

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is said to launch in August; however, the South Korean tech giant is yet to confirm this development. The series has been part of the rumour mill for quite some time, and the latest leak suggests that the vanilla Galaxy Note 20 will feature a "flat screen" with full-HD resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The development comes days after another tipster indicated the colour options for Galaxy Note 20 series. Previous reports have suggested that Samsung may unveil the next-generation Galaxy Fold 2 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G along with Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series.

According to the tipster who goes by the name Ice Universe, the Galaxy Note 20 will be arriving with a flat display and "wide frame". It essentially means the phone's display will have narrow bezels without any curves at the edges. Several high-end Samsung phones over the years have been using curved display.

The vanilla Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is said to come with 60Hz refresh rate display. Notably, the same tipster in February suggested that the Galaxy Note 20 will use "a more fine-tuned 120Hz refresh rate technology."

Previous reports suggest that the series will also include Galaxy Note 20+ and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

It was recently indicated that the Galaxy Note 20 series will come in Black, Copper, White/Grey, and Mint Green colour options. All three models are expected to see differences in cameras and battery.

Moreover, a report had claimed that the Galaxy Note 20 series and the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may launch on August 5 via an online event. Rumours hint that the 5G variant Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will launch around the same time. More information from the South Korean tech giant is expected soon.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
