Samsung is celebrating its 10th anniversary of Galaxy smartphones and for this, it's offering discounts and special offers on a range of its smartphones. These include the Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy S10 series, and some Galaxy A series smartphones. These discounts will be valid from November 28, right up till December 31, 2019 on Samsung's e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Tala CliQ, and select retail outlets across the country. Samsung states that customers can avail benefits of up to Rs. 21,000 on Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ devices and up to Rs. 29,000 on purchasing a Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ or Galaxy S10e.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 offers

Customers buying a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or a Galaxy Note 10+ with a HDFC credit or debit card can avail of a flat cashback of Rs. 6,000. There's also a bundled offer during this period, which lets you grab a Galaxy Watch Active for just Rs. 4,990 alongside, instead of the retail price of Rs. 19,990.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series offers

For Galaxy S10 devices, Samsung is offering the same Rs. 6,000 cashback with HDFC credit and debit cards as well as the offer on the Galaxy Watch Active, which can be bought as a bundle for just Rs. 4,990. This offer is available on all RAM and storage models of the Galaxy S10 series, including the 1TB storage version of the Galaxy S10+.

Samsung Galaxy A-series offers

For its Galaxy A-series smartphones, Samsung has a couple of offers. The Galaxy A50s gets a flat discount of Rs. 4,901, irrespective of what credit or debit card you use. The Galaxy A30s gets a flat discount of Rs. 2,901. The Galaxy A70s doesn't get any discount but during the offer period, Samsung is throwing in a free pair of ITFIT wireless headphones, worth Rs. 1,999.