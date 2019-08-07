Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Set to Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ specifications have already leaked in detail.

By | Updated: 7 August 2019 07:00 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

Samsung is hosting a press event in New York to unveil the new Galaxy Note-series phones

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will feature a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is expected to get a 5G variant
  • Both Samsung Galaxy Note phones will reportedly pack three rear cameras

Samsung is all set to launch its new Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones later today. The South Korean consumer electronics giant is hosting a press event in New York, where the company will offer the world the first official look at the two phones. Although Samsung has been pretty tight-lipped about the phones, they have leaked in detail over the last couple of months. There is hardly anything left for the company to reveal at the event that has not already been dissected by the tech media. In addition to the two phones, there is a chance the company may unveil its Galaxy Book S laptop.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event will start at 4pm EDT today (1:30am IST, August 8) and the company will be streaming it live on its website. It is also likely to show up on YouTube, however no live stream link is available right now. You can keep track of the company's social media channels to get more details about the live stream. As always, Gadgets 360 will be at the event in New York to bring you all the details. Keep an eye out for our live updates copy closer to the event time so you can follow the Samsung launch with us.

As mentioned, Samsung will be unveiling the new Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones during the event later today. In addition to the two phones, the company will also likely to details a 5G version of the Galaxy Note 10+, which will most likely be the same phone as the regular Galaxy Note 10+, except the added 5G radios.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 specifications, price (expected)

Thanks to the leaks and rumours until now, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from Samsung Galaxy Note 10. The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie with the company's One UI on top. The phone is expected to feature a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display. It will be powered by octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC or Snapdragon 855 SoC, depending on the market. North America is likely to get the Snapdragon version, whereas the rest of the world will get Exynos 9825 variant.

Other specifications of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will include 3,500mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage. In terms of the imaging capabilities, the phone is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup with a primary 12-megapixel dual-pixel sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. There will also be 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front, as a part of the hole-punch design.

Rumours indicate that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price will start at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 77,400).

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ specifications, price (expected)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will share a lot of specifications with the Galaxy Note 10. In terms of the differences, you will get a 6.8-inch Quad-HD+ (1440x3040 pixel) Dynamic AMOLED screen, 4,300mAh battery, and 12GB of RAM. Other major specifications of the phone will be same as the Galaxy Note 10+. The Galaxy Note 10+ 5G variant will also have the same specifications with added support for 5G.

As per the leaks, the Galaxy Note 10+ price is likely to start at EUR 1,150 (roughly Rs. 89,100).

Samsung Galaxy Book S

Not much is known about the Galaxy Book S laptop right now, however rumours indicate that it might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. A USB type-C port has also been seen in the leaked render of the laptop.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus price, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus specifications, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019
