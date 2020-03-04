Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has received a new software update (build number N770FXXU2ATB6). The Galaxy Note 10 Lite software update is similar to a recent update for the Galaxy S10 Lite that was released earlier this week, as it brings improvements to the camera performance and better fingerprint recognition, along with the February 2020 security patch. Gadgets 360 can confirm the rollout of the new software update on Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

As per the official changelog shared by Samsung, in addition to camera and fingerprint sensor improvements, the new update brings battery charging algorithm and stability improvements, touch panel performance enhancements, and improvements in the overall stability of functions. Additionally, the February Android Security Patch has also been added to improve the security of the phone.

SamMobile was first to spot the Galaxy Note 10 Lite update. The new update, according to SamMobile, is only available in India and Russia right now, but it should soon make its way to other markets as well.

Like always, the software update is available to Galaxy Note 10 Lite users over-the-air and it will automatically reach all units. You can head over to Settings > About phone > Software update to manually look for it. The latest update is 295.18MB in size.

A similar update was announced on the Samsung S10 Lite earlier this week, which brought the February 2020 security patch to the device and added new camera features like 4K recording at 60fps, steady mode at 4K resolution and improvements to picture quality, among other general stability and bug fixes

Samsung had launched the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India in late January, along with the Galaxy S10 Lite, with an aim to make its range of premium smartphones more affordable, and to penetrate the sub-Rs.40,000 segment which has been dominated by OnePlus for quite some time now.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a 394ppi pixel density, a screen larger than the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, which houses a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O AMOLED display. The phone is powered by Samsung's own Exynos 9810 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone also comes with a triple-camera setup on the back, housed in the rectangular camera module, with a 12-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 lens and OIS support, assisted by a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture, 2x optical zoom, and OIS for stabilisation. The front duties are handled by a 32-megapixel selfie snapper with an f/2.2 aperture.