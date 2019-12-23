Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Specifications Leaked: Exynos 9810, Triple Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery on Board

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is said to go on sale starting January 10 in Europe.

By | Updated: 23 December 2019 10:56 IST
Photo Credit: WinFuture

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a flat panel

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 might feature a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter
  • It offers 25W charging support, but misses out on wireless charging
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite might cost EUR 609 (roughly Rs. 48,000)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has been popping up in leaks for the past few weeks, and is expected to go official next month. After appearing in alleged official renders and even having its asking price surface online, the complete specifications of the phone have now made their way out. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is tipped to draw power from the in-house Exynos 9810 SoC, a generation old chipset from Samsung that was packed inside the Galaxy S9 duo. The phone is said to come equipped with a triple rear camera setup and will be up for grabs starting January 10 next year in Europe.

As per a report by WinFuture, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will feature a flat 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) HDR AMOLED display with a hole-punch, pixel density of 398 ppi, and blue-light filter. The phone is said to run Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin on top, and will be powered by the Exynos 9810 SoC clocked at 2.7GHz. The in-house SoC will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Galaxy Note 10 Lite is said to pack a triple rear camera setup that will include a 12-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 aperture and dual pixel autofocus, assisted by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with an f/2.2 lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom support. On the front sits a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens, however, there is no word if there is OIS onboard. Camera features include 4K video capture at 60fps and ultra-slow motion mode as well. And being a Galaxy Note-series phone, it will come with an S Pen with 4,096 pressure sensitivity levels, latency of less than 70ms, and translation feature.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is claimed to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for the proprietary 25W Samsung Fast Charging technology, but it will miss out on wireless charging support. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi ac (2.4 + 5.0 GHz), a 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, GLONASS, Beidu, Galileo, and Wi-Fi Direct, while an in-display fingerprint sensor is there for authentication. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, barometer, compass, brightness sensor, proximity sensor, and gyroscope.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 10 offering will reportedly be priced at EUR 609 (roughly Rs. 48,000) and will go on sale in Europe starting January 10. As for the launch, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is tipped to go official at some point in January, contrary to previous reports that it will be launched in December this year. However, there is no word on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite's availability in other markets, including India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Display6.70-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9810
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
