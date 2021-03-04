Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report

The One UI 3.1 update has only been rolled out to Galaxy Note 10 Lite handsets in France for now

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 4 March 2021 12:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

The One UI 3.1 update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will come with a ton of features

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite starts receiving One UI 3.1 update
  • Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ already received updates
  • Galaxy Note 10 Lite update rolling out only in France as of now

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has reportedly started receiving One UI 3.1 update, based on Android 11. Earlier in January, the South Korean tech giant rolled out One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. That custom skin was also based on Android 11. With the latest update, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite joins a big list of phones and tablets by Samsung that have received the One UI 3.1 update recently. One UI 3.1 brings a host of features to Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, including the latest security patch.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (Review) has received One UI 3.1 update but it is currently available only in France with the build number N770FXXU7EUB3. It is expected to be rolled out in more regions soon.The update also brings the March 2021 Android security patch.

As per the report, the latest update brings a host of new features, including Google Home Smart devices control, Eye Comfort Shield, Private Share, and more. To check if the update has reached you and to download it, head over to Settings > System Updates > Download and install.

Just last month, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ received their One UI 3.1 updates in Germany. Both the devices had the same firmware number N97xFXXU6FUBD that also came bundled with March 2021 security patch.

Earlier this week, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (Review) and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Review) both received their share of the Android 11 update with March 2021 security patch.

In other Samsung-related news, the Galaxy A32 smartphone was launched in India on Wednesday, with a 90Hz display, quad rear camera setup, Dolby Atmos support, and a waterdrop-style notch. It comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery as well. The phone will compete against the likes of Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme X7 and Moto G 5G. The Galaxy A32 will be available in four colour variants.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid display
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Good battery life
  • S Pen stylus
  • Bad
  • Dated processor
  • Lacks IP rating
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor 2.7GHz octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Android 11, One UI, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
OnePlus 8T Gets ‘Average’ Score in DxOMark Camera Test, Low Light Performance Suffers
Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Spotted on Geekbench, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Colour Options Leak

