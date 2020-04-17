Samsung has been rolling out software updates to its smartphones at a steady pace. We had recently reported that the Galaxy A30s has received the Android 10 update along with the One UI 2.0 update. Now reports suggest that Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Lite is getting a software update that brings One UI 2.1. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite was Samsung's first budget Note-series phone to launch late last year. Since the latest update brings One UI 2.1, it will get all the new features that were introduced on the Galaxy S20 series.

Sammobile reports that Samsung is currently rolling out One UI 2.1 along with the April security patch for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The new firmware bears the N770FXXU2BTD4 build for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and is currently reported to be rolling out in Spain and the UAE so far.

One UI 2.1 is the latest version of Samsung's UI and as debuted on the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip. It is expected to gradually roll out to other eligible devices over time. The new One UI 2.1 brings camera modes like Single Take and also a Pro Mode for Video. It also gets Filters, Selfie Tone and an AR Zone. Samsung has also brought Quick Share to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite along with Music Share. Samsung Keyboard gets a multi-lingual translation feature.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was launched alongside the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and it has already received the One UI 2.1 update. If you own a Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the update will pop-up over-the-air (OTA). You can also manually search for it by going to Settings > Software Update and tap Download and Install on your Galaxy Note 10 Lite.