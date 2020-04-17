Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Starts Receiving One UI 2.1 Software Update, April Security Patch: Report

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Lite is the most affordable device in the Note lineup.

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 17 April 2020 19:27 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets an update to One UI 2.1

Highlights
  • Samsung is rolling out the update for Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • It also brings April security patch
  • It is currently rolling out in Spain and the UAE

Samsung has been rolling out software updates to its smartphones at a steady pace. We had recently reported that the Galaxy A30s has received the Android 10 update along with the One UI 2.0 update. Now reports suggest that Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Lite is getting a software update that brings One UI 2.1. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite was Samsung's first budget Note-series phone to launch late last year. Since the latest update brings One UI 2.1, it will get all the new features that were introduced on the Galaxy S20 series.

Sammobile reports that Samsung is currently rolling out One UI 2.1 along with the April security patch for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The new firmware bears the N770FXXU2BTD4 build for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and is currently reported to be rolling out in Spain and the UAE so far.

One UI 2.1 is the latest version of Samsung's UI and as debuted on the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip. It is expected to gradually roll out to other eligible devices over time. The new One UI 2.1 brings camera modes like Single Take and also a Pro Mode for Video. It also gets Filters, Selfie Tone and an AR Zone. Samsung has also brought Quick Share to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite along with Music Share. Samsung Keyboard gets a multi-lingual translation feature.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was launched alongside the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and it has already received the One UI 2.1 update. If you own a Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the update will pop-up over-the-air (OTA). You can also manually search for it by going to Settings > Software Update and tap Download and Install on your Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid display
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Good battery life
  • S Pen stylus
  • Bad
  • Dated processor
  • Lacks IP rating
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor 2.7GHz octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

