Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A72 Receive May 2021 Android Security Update: Reports

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite update is rolling out in Russia, Galaxy A72 update in Spain.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 May 2021 15:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (left) and Galaxy A72 feature a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A72 gets video call effects, other improvements
  • Galaxy Note 10 Lite is getting some unspecified user-facing additions
  • The update for Samsung Galaxy A72 is 317.93MB in size

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy A72 are reportedly receiving May 2021 Android security updates, alongside other fixes. As per the reports, Galaxy Note 10 is getting some user-facing additions. The Galaxy A72 is said to be receiving a feature for video call effects along with improvements to the camera, call quality, and Quick Share. While the Galaxy Note 10 LIte is receiving the update in Russia, the update for Galaxy A72 is rolling out in Spain. There is no information when the rest of the regions will receive the update.

The update for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy A72 were first reported via separate posts on SamMobile. According to the reports, Samsung is bundling the May 2021 Android security patch with both the smartphones. Alongside the latest Android security patch, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is also reportedly receiving some unspecified user-facing additions to its OS.

On the other hand, Samsung is reportedly adding video call effects to the Galaxy A72. The feature will let users add video background such as a blur effect, opaque colour background, or use a custom image through the gallery. This feature is available for video calls made using third-party apps like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Duo. As mentioned, the update for Galaxy A72 is also said to be bundled with improvements to the camera, call quality, and Quick Share.

The firmware version for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is N770FXXU7EUE2 and for the Galaxy A72 is A725FXXU2AUE1. While the size of the update for Galaxy Note 10 Lite is unknown, update for the Galaxy A72 is 317.93MB in size. It is recommended that the smartphones are updated while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and are put on charging. To manually check for the update, head to Settings > Software update > Download and install on compatible devices.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Blood Moon 2021: Total Lunar Eclipse of the Year Will Appear on May 26

