With mobile gaming catching on at a rapid pace, smartphone makers are shifting their attention to providing the best gaming experience with powerful hardware and software optimisations. Samsung is gearing up to make a big splash in the domain with an AI-assisted GPU acceleration technology to provide a superior gaming performance. Samsung's gaming performance acceleration solution might end up being called “Neuro Game Booster”, if the trademark filing is anything to go by, and will likely debut on the Galaxy S10 flagship which is set to be announced next month.

Samsung has filed a trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (UIPO) in the EU for a technology called ‘Neuro Game Booster' that is described in the application with words such as "Electronic game software for smartphones" and "computer programmes for playing games." The trademark application, which was first spotted by GalaxyClub, was filed for rights over the name in the European Union. The filing also defines the technology as "artificial intelligence software", suggesting that Samsung's Neuro Game Booster will employ AI to intelligently allocate system resources and boost the gaming performance.

However, Neuro Game Booster is not an entirely new concept as Huawei already offers a similar solution called ‘GPU Turbo' on smartphones such as the Huawei P20 Pro and the Honor Play. Samsung's trademark filing does not reveal any details as to how Neuro Game Booster will achieve its objective, but if Huawei's implementation is anything to go by, Samsung's game performance acceleration technology will rely on a synergy of hardware prowess and AI-enabled software optimisation.

Additionally, the "Downloadable computer game software" description indicates that Samsung might bring the technology to older smartphones as well through updates or as a separate download package. There is no word when Samsung will announce the Neuro Game Booster technology, but at this moment, the upcoming Galaxy S10 appears to be the prime candidate for the debut of Samsung's game performance acceleration technology. The Exynos 9820 SoC, which was launched in November last year and is most likely to power the Galaxy S10, certainly has the firepower in the form of a powerful Mali-G76 MP12 GPU and an integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to bring Neural Game Booster to life.