Samsung Galaxy M62 5G Allegedly Spotted on BIS Site, Hinting at India Launch Soon

Samsung Galaxy M62 5G variant may feature an Exynos 5100 5G modem.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 22 March 2021 17:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy M62 comes with an Exynos 9825 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M62 4G launched as Galaxy F62 in India
  • Its 5G variant was also spotted on Bluetooth SIG website
  • Samsung Galaxy M62 features a 7,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M62 5G has reportedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting that the smartphone could be launched in India soon. The phone's 4G variant launched as Samsung Galaxy F62 in India and is powered by an Exynos 9825 SoC. The specifications of its 5G variant are not known yet, and is likely to sport a different SoC that supports 5G connectivity. The Samsung Galaxy M62 5G was spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification site earlier this month.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy M62 5G is listed on the BIS website with the model number SM-M626B/DS. The phone with the model number SM-M626B was also spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website recently.

The 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy M62 was launched in Thailand in February, and it soon debuted as Samsung Galaxy F62 in India.

The report also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M62 5G phone would feature an Exynos 5100 5G modem. There is no information about the key specifications of the Galaxy M62 5G yet, but the phone is expected to share some of them with its 4G variant.

Samsung Galaxy M62/ Galaxy F62 specifications

As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy M62 4G launched as the Galaxy F62 in India. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display. It is powered by an Exynos 9825 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). The phone is equipped with a large 7,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy M62 4G has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an f/1.8 lens. There is a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and two 5-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens housed in a central hole-punch cutout. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Sourabh Kulesh
Google VP for Payments and Next Billion Users Caesar Sengupta Exits After 15-Year Stint to Start Entrepreneurial Journey

