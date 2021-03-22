Samsung Galaxy M62 5G has reportedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting that the smartphone could be launched in India soon. The phone's 4G variant launched as Samsung Galaxy F62 in India and is powered by an Exynos 9825 SoC. The specifications of its 5G variant are not known yet, and is likely to sport a different SoC that supports 5G connectivity. The Samsung Galaxy M62 5G was spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification site earlier this month.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy M62 5G is listed on the BIS website with the model number SM-M626B/DS. The phone with the model number SM-M626B was also spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website recently.

The 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy M62 was launched in Thailand in February, and it soon debuted as Samsung Galaxy F62 in India.

The report also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M62 5G phone would feature an Exynos 5100 5G modem. There is no information about the key specifications of the Galaxy M62 5G yet, but the phone is expected to share some of them with its 4G variant.

Samsung Galaxy M62/ Galaxy F62 specifications

As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy M62 4G launched as the Galaxy F62 in India. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display. It is powered by an Exynos 9825 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). The phone is equipped with a large 7,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy M62 4G has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an f/1.8 lens. There is a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and two 5-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens housed in a central hole-punch cutout. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

