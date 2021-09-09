Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G have also been spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listings.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 9 September 2021 11:23 IST
Highlights
  • Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G may launch before the end of September
  • Model numbers for both smartphones suggest dual-SIM support
  • Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G may come with different 5G-enabled SoCs

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Samsung Galaxy F42 5G may launch in India soon as their support pages have been spotted on Samsung's India website. However, the support pages don't reveal much about the upcoming smartphones. The launch date for both Galaxy smartphones hasn't been revealed yet, but reports suggest it could happen sometime this month. The Galaxy M52 5G and the Galaxy F42 5G have also been spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listings, hinting at their imminent launch in the country.

The support pages for Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy F42 5G don't reveal much information apart from the model numbers of the upcoming Samsung smartphones. The Galaxy M52 5G's support page mentions SM-M526B/DS as its model number. The support page for Galaxy F42 5G — that mentioned SM-E426B/DS as the model number — was briefly listed but MySmartPrice was able to take a screenshot before it was removed.

Both Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy F42 5G, smartphones may launch in India later this month. Tipster Debayan Roy tweeted that both smartphones will be launched before the end of September.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications (expected)

A previous report suggests that Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is likely to run One UI 3.1 on top of Android 11. It is said to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it could get a Snapdragon 778G SoC - as also seen on a Geekbench listing - that could be paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is also likely to get a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G specifications (expected)

A recent Google Play Console listing shows that the Galaxy F42 5G may run Android 11. It could feature a full-HD+ display with a 1,080x2,009 pixels resolution and a 459ppi pixel density. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The attached image shows a waterdrop-style notch — that Samsung calls Infinity-V display — along with thick bezels on three sides and an even thicker chin. The volume rocker and power button — with an indentation for the fingerprint scanner — are visible on the right spine of the smartphone.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy F42 5G, Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Specifications, Android 11
