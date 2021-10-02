Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G Go on Sale in India With Amazon, Flipkart Festive Discounts

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Samsung Galaxy F42 5G are up for grabs with a Rs. 3,000 price cut for Amazon Prime and Flipkart Plus members.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 October 2021 13:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G Go on Sale in India With Amazon, Flipkart Festive Discounts

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has a lower introductory price for Amazon sale

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is on sale on Flipkart at an introductory price
  • Amazon, Flipkart are offering bank and exchange discounts as well
  • Both phones have a triple rear camera setup

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Samsung Galaxy F42 5G India sale has begun on Amazon and Flipkart, respectively. The two phones are listed with lower, introductory prices for the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days festive sales. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Samsung Galaxy F42 5G are also listed with bank offers and no-cost EMI options that further sweeten the deal. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has triple rear cameras and a 120Hz Super AMOLED Plus display, while the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G gets a triple rear camera and a 90Hz refresh rate display.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Samsung Galaxy F42 5G price in India, sale offers

The new Samsung Galaxy M52 5G sees is selling for Rs. 3,000 less during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. It is up for grabs for Rs. 26,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The Amazon sale offering the phone at its introductory price is live for Prime members today, October 2, and will be open for all users from midnight. The new smartphone will also be available on Samsung.com and select retail stores from tomorrow. The original launch price of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is Rs. 29,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs. 31,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in two colours —Blazing Black and Icy Blue.

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G, the smartphone also gets Rs. 3,000 off during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The phone is up for grabs for Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone is on sale for Flipkart Plus members from today, October 2 and all users will get access to the deal from midnight. Apart from Flipkart, the phone is also available on Samsung.com and select retail stores. The original launch price of the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is Rs. 20,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs. 22,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It will be available in two colours—Matte Aqua and Matte Black.

Flipkart and Amazon both have listed bank discounts, exchange discounts, and no-cost EMI options to further lower the purchasing price of the handsets during the festive sales.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. Samsung has provided 128GB of onboard storage on the Galaxy M52 5G that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB).

The new Samsung mid-ranger comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front. The Samsung smartphone includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G specifications

As for the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G, it runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy F42 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage.

The smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup that carries a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

There is a 5,000mAh battery inside the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G that is claimed to deliver a fast charging experience when using its bundled 15W charger. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy F42 5G, Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
