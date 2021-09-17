Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch via Retailer Listing in Poland

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch via Retailer Listing in Poland

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price in Poland is PLN 1,749 (roughly Rs. 33,000).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 September 2021 11:33 IST
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch via Retailer Listing in Poland

Photo Credit: RTV Euro AGD

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G leaked renders match the images on the Polish retail website

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be powered by Snapdragon 778G SoC
  • It will come with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage
  • Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will get a triple rear camera setup

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price and specifications have leaked ahead of its expected launch. The upcoming mid-range smartphone from Samsung has been spotted on a Polish retailer's website. Samsung is yet to officially confirm the phone but it has already appeared on Amazon, suggesting that its India launch is imminent. The Polish listing now gives us a good enough hint about how the Galaxy M52 5G will be priced globally. Moreover, the images in the listing match the leaked renders that surfaced online earlier this month. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G's retailer listing also suggests its key specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price (leaked)

As per the listing on RTV Euro AGD, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will cost PLN 1,749 (roughly Rs. 33,000). The listing also shows that the soon-to-be-launched Samsung smartphone will be available in Black, Blue, and White colour options. There is currently no confirmation as to when Samsung will launch the Galaxy M52 5G, but an Amazon landing page suggests its India launch is right around the corner.

Samsung Galaxy M52 56 specifications (leaked)

The listing on the Polish retailer site shows some key specifications of the smartphone. The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will run Android 11-based One UI. It will also sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The listing shows a Qualcomm SM7325 octa-core processor, which is none other than the Snapdragon 778G SoC. The smartphone is also said to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage - expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Galaxy M52 5G will get a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens, as per the listing. The rear camera setup can also record videos in 4K. For selfies and video calls, it is shown to get a 32-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G are said to include Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, 5G, NFC, Bluetooth, and USB OTG through a USB Type-C port. Samsung will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery and there is no charger bundled in the box. The smartphone is said to weigh 175 grams.

The Amazon India listing of the phone says the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will support 11 5G bands for a seamless connection.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Cryptocurrency ATM Kiosks, Bitcoin Purchase-Related Complaints to Be Investigated by El Salvador Body

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch via Retailer Listing in Poland
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro: The Best New Reasons to Buy an iPhone 12?
  2. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  4. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specs and More
  5. Google Doodle Marks Green Tea Researcher Michiyo Tsujimura’s 133th Birthday
  6. Realme Pad Review: A Budget Tablet That’s Built for Entertainment
  7. Older iPhone Models Become Faster by Changing Region to France: Report
  8. Vivo X70 Series India Launch Date Tipped for September 30
  9. GoPro Hero 10 Black Launched With GP2 Processor, 5.3K Recording
  10. iPhone 13 Series, iPad, iPad mini: Price in India at a Glance
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 50 Series India Launch Set for September 24, Realme Band 2 and Smart TV Neo 32-Inch Also Coming
  2. Ford F-150 Lightning Production Capacity to Be Boosted to 80,000 per Year, Will Go on Sale Next Year
  3. Cryptocurrency: Over 60 Exchanges in South Korea to Suspend Services Next Week
  4. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch via Retailer Listing in Poland
  5. Clive Sinclair, the Home Computing Pioneer, Dies Aged 81
  6. Cryptocurrency ATM Kiosks, Bitcoin Purchase-Related Complaints to Be Investigated by El Salvador Body
  7. Facebook Removes German Anti-COVID Restrictions Group Over 'Social Harm'
  8. Microsoft Office 2021 Release Date Set for October 5, to Come Alongside Windows 11
  9. Google Doodle Honors Famed Japanese Green Tea Researcher Michiyo Tsujimura on Her 133th Birthday
  10. SpaceX Inspiration4 Launched Successfully: Here’s What the ‘Happy’ All-Civilian Crew Is Up To
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com