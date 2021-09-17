Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price and specifications have leaked ahead of its expected launch. The upcoming mid-range smartphone from Samsung has been spotted on a Polish retailer's website. Samsung is yet to officially confirm the phone but it has already appeared on Amazon, suggesting that its India launch is imminent. The Polish listing now gives us a good enough hint about how the Galaxy M52 5G will be priced globally. Moreover, the images in the listing match the leaked renders that surfaced online earlier this month. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G's retailer listing also suggests its key specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price (leaked)

As per the listing on RTV Euro AGD, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will cost PLN 1,749 (roughly Rs. 33,000). The listing also shows that the soon-to-be-launched Samsung smartphone will be available in Black, Blue, and White colour options. There is currently no confirmation as to when Samsung will launch the Galaxy M52 5G, but an Amazon landing page suggests its India launch is right around the corner.

Samsung Galaxy M52 56 specifications (leaked)

The listing on the Polish retailer site shows some key specifications of the smartphone. The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will run Android 11-based One UI. It will also sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The listing shows a Qualcomm SM7325 octa-core processor, which is none other than the Snapdragon 778G SoC. The smartphone is also said to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage - expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Galaxy M52 5G will get a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens, as per the listing. The rear camera setup can also record videos in 4K. For selfies and video calls, it is shown to get a 32-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G are said to include Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, 5G, NFC, Bluetooth, and USB OTG through a USB Type-C port. Samsung will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery and there is no charger bundled in the box. The smartphone is said to weigh 175 grams.

The Amazon India listing of the phone says the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will support 11 5G bands for a seamless connection.