Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price in India starts Rs. 29,999, though it will initially be available at an introductory starting price of Rs. 26,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 September 2021 12:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes in two distinct variants

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be available starting October 3
  • The Samsung phone comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will go on sale in two distinct colours

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was launched in India on Tuesday as the latest mid-range 5G phone by the South Korean company, with special pricing for the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival. The new Samsung model comes with triple rear cameras and a 120Hz Super AMOLED Plus display. It also carries an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and features a hole-punch display design. Additionally, there is a slim build that has a 7.4mm thickness. The phone also includes Dolby Atmos sound support. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is the successor to the Galaxy M51 that was launched last year, with quad rear cameras and a massive 7,000mAh battery. The new phone competes against the likes of the iQoo Z5 and Realme GT Master Edition.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 29,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is also a 6GB + 128GB option that is priced at Rs. 31,999. However, for a limited period, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be available at a special introductory price of Rs. 26,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option and Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model for the Amazon Diwali sale.

The phone comes in Blazing Black and Icy Blue colours and will be available for purchase starting Sunday, October 3, through Amazon, Samsung.com, and select retail stores. The sale date aligns with Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 that is also beginning from Sunday. Early access to the Galaxy M52 5G through Amazon will also be provided for Prime members.

Launch offers on the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G include a 10 percent instant discount for customers making its purchase using an HDFC Bank card or EMI transactions through Amazon. There will also be effectively Rs. 1,000 off through shopping coupons. Further, the phone will come with six months of free screen replacement and up to nine months of no-cost EMI options.

Earlier this month, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was quietly launched in Poland. It was also spotted selling in the Poland market with a price tag of PLN 1,749 (roughly Rs. 32,800).

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M52 5G runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display with 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy M52 5G comes with the triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 5-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Samsung has provided 128GB of onboard storage on the Galaxy M52 5G that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and is rated to deliver up to 48 hours of talk time or 20 hours of video playback time on a single charge. Besides, the phone measures 164.2x76.4x7.4mm and weighs 173 grams.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Samsung, Amazon Great Indian Festival
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Netflix Reveals Total Viewership Hours for Top 10 Original Series and Movies
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to Launch in India Today: Here's What to Expect
  3. Netflix Unveils Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ First Look at TUDUM
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Will Now Start on October 3
  5. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Price in India Tipped to Start at Rs. 20,999
  6. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  7. Jio Introduces Cashback on Prepaid Plans Starting Rs. 249: Details Here
  8. iQoo Z5 With 44W Flash Charge, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 3
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Testing to Expand Multi-Device Feature to Secondary Android, iOS Devices: Report
  2. Xiaomi Watch Color 2 Smartwatch With 117 Sports Modes, 12-Day Battery Life Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Netflix Reveals Total Viewership Hours for Top 10 Original Series and Movies
  5. Chinese Automaker Geely Moves Into Smartphones With CEO's New Venture
  6. Jio Introduces Cashback on Prepaid Plans Starting Rs. 249: All You Need to Know
  7. Google TV Remote With Better Interface Launched to Replace Android TV Remote App: Reports
  8. Ford, SK to Invest $11.4 Billion to Add Electric F-150 Plant, Three Battery Factories
  9. Cryptocurrencies Register Sixth Straight Week of Inflows, Led by Bitcoin: Data
  10. Nokia T20 Tablet Teased by Company, Launch Set for October 6
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com