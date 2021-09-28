Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was launched in India on Tuesday as the latest mid-range 5G phone by the South Korean company, with special pricing for the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival. The new Samsung model comes with triple rear cameras and a 120Hz Super AMOLED Plus display. It also carries an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and features a hole-punch display design. Additionally, there is a slim build that has a 7.4mm thickness. The phone also includes Dolby Atmos sound support. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is the successor to the Galaxy M51 that was launched last year, with quad rear cameras and a massive 7,000mAh battery. The new phone competes against the likes of the iQoo Z5 and Realme GT Master Edition.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 29,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is also a 6GB + 128GB option that is priced at Rs. 31,999. However, for a limited period, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be available at a special introductory price of Rs. 26,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option and Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model for the Amazon Diwali sale.

The phone comes in Blazing Black and Icy Blue colours and will be available for purchase starting Sunday, October 3, through Amazon, Samsung.com, and select retail stores. The sale date aligns with Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 that is also beginning from Sunday. Early access to the Galaxy M52 5G through Amazon will also be provided for Prime members.

Launch offers on the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G include a 10 percent instant discount for customers making its purchase using an HDFC Bank card or EMI transactions through Amazon. There will also be effectively Rs. 1,000 off through shopping coupons. Further, the phone will come with six months of free screen replacement and up to nine months of no-cost EMI options.

Earlier this month, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was quietly launched in Poland. It was also spotted selling in the Poland market with a price tag of PLN 1,749 (roughly Rs. 32,800).

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M52 5G runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display with 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy M52 5G comes with the triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 5-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Samsung has provided 128GB of onboard storage on the Galaxy M52 5G that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and is rated to deliver up to 48 hours of talk time or 20 hours of video playback time on a single charge. Besides, the phone measures 164.2x76.4x7.4mm and weighs 173 grams.