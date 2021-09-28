Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be launching in India today at 12pm IST, as per a microsite on Samsung's website and Amazon India. The smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 120Hz refresh rate full-HD+ Super AMOLED plus display, a thickness of 7.44mm, and support for 11 5G bands. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was silently launched in Poland over the weekend, and its other USPs listed in the country include a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 5,000mAh battery, and 25W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G availability

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be launching in India at 12pm IST (noon) and will be available to purchase via Samsung's official website and Amazon, according to the microsites available on both platforms. There is no information on the price of the smartphone as of now. As per a report, the Samsung smartphone will cost PLN 1,749 (roughly Rs. 32,900) in Poland. The smartphone is available in Black, Blue, and White colour options in Poland.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India variant is confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 120Hz refresh rate full HD+ Super AMOLED plus display, 7.44mm thickness, and 11 5G bands, as seen on the microsites. Going by the specifications available on the Samsung Poland website, the Galaxy M52 5G will get a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, along with the Snapdragon 778G SoC, the Galaxy M52 5G is said to get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage — expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). For optics, the Galaxy M52 5G in Poland got a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Poland version of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G gets a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support. The phone measures 164.2x76.4x7.4mm and weighs 173 grams, as per the listing. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

