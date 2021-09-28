Technology News
loading
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC to Launch in India Today: Here's What to Expect

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be available to purchase on Samsung's website and Amazon.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 28 September 2021 07:00 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung Poland

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available in Black, Blue, and White colour options in Poland

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will come with support for 11 5G bands
  • It will sport a full-HD+ Super AMOLED plus display, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Samsung Galaxy M52 5G's listing in Poland reveals many specifications

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be launching in India today at 12pm IST, as per a microsite on Samsung's website and Amazon India. The smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 120Hz refresh rate full-HD+ Super AMOLED plus display, a thickness of 7.44mm, and support for 11 5G bands. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was silently launched in Poland over the weekend, and its other USPs listed in the country include a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 5,000mAh battery, and 25W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G availability

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be launching in India at 12pm IST (noon) and will be available to purchase via Samsung's official website and Amazon, according to the microsites available on both platforms. There is no information on the price of the smartphone as of now. As per a report, the Samsung smartphone will cost PLN 1,749 (roughly Rs. 32,900) in Poland. The smartphone is available in Black, Blue, and White colour options in Poland.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India variant is confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 120Hz refresh rate full HD+ Super AMOLED plus display, 7.44mm thickness, and 11 5G bands, as seen on the microsites. Going by the specifications available on the Samsung Poland website, the Galaxy M52 5G will get a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, along with the Snapdragon 778G SoC, the Galaxy M52 5G is said to get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage — expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). For optics, the Galaxy M52 5G in Poland got a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Poland version of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G gets a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support. The phone measures 164.2x76.4x7.4mm and weighs 173 grams, as per the listing. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Availability, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications, Galaxy
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Instagram Kids App for Children Under 13 Paused After Criticism

