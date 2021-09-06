Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launch seems imminent as the smartphone has now been spotted on two more certification websites. The upcoming phone has been listed on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, which doesn't divulge much information about the specifications of the smartphone except hinting at its upcoming launch, as well as Bluetooth SIG. Last month, the smartphone appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which means that it will also be coming to India soon. Additionally, the alleged specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M52 GG had appeared in a leak last month.

The upcoming Samsung smartphone's listing on the US FCC certification website just has information about its model number and network connectivity. The listing says a Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-526B/DS — previously associated with the phone — features dual-band Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands along with 5G support.

The smartphone has also been spotted in a Bluetooth SIG listing that mentions that the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will get Bluetooth v5 connectivity. The listing mentions two model numbers — SM-M526BR_DS and SM-M526B_DS — along with the name. Both listings were first spotted by MySmartPrice.

Last month, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was spotted in a BIS listing. The phone is expected to launch by the end of September.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications (expected)

A leak from August suggests that the Galaxy M52 5G is likely to run Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out-of-the-box. It may feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is also likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC - also seen in its Geekbench listing from June - and may come with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the upcoming Samsung smartphone is likely to get a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor — corroborating an earlier report — along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It may also get a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options could include 11 5G bands and the phone may get 15W fast charging support. It is said to measure 164x76x7mm and weigh 175 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.