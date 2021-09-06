Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Launch Expected Soon, Spotted on US FCC, Bluetooth SIG Certification Listings

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Launch Expected Soon, Spotted on US FCC, Bluetooth SIG Certification Listings

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G may come with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 6 September 2021 16:28 IST
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Launch Expected Soon, Spotted on US FCC, Bluetooth SIG Certification Listings

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G could have a massive battery like the Galaxy M51 (above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M52 5G could launch in India soon
  • It could be powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy M52 5G could launch by the end of September

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launch seems imminent as the smartphone has now been spotted on two more certification websites. The upcoming phone has been listed on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, which doesn't divulge much information about the specifications of the smartphone except hinting at its upcoming launch, as well as Bluetooth SIG. Last month, the smartphone appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which means that it will also be coming to India soon. Additionally, the alleged specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M52 GG had appeared in a leak last month.

The upcoming Samsung smartphone's listing on the US FCC certification website just has information about its model number and network connectivity. The listing says a Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-526B/DS — previously associated with the phone — features dual-band Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands along with 5G support.

The smartphone has also been spotted in a Bluetooth SIG listing that mentions that the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will get Bluetooth v5 connectivity. The listing mentions two model numbers — SM-M526BR_DS and SM-M526B_DS — along with the name. Both listings were first spotted by MySmartPrice.

Last month, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was spotted in a BIS listing. The phone is expected to launch by the end of September.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications (expected)

A leak from August suggests that the Galaxy M52 5G is likely to run Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out-of-the-box. It may feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is also likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC - also seen in its Geekbench listing from June - and may come with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the upcoming Samsung smartphone is likely to get a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor — corroborating an earlier report — along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It may also get a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options could include 11 5G bands and the phone may get 15W fast charging support. It is said to measure 164x76x7mm and weigh 175 grams.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications, Android 11, FCC, Bluetooth SIG
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Completes Over 9,000 Orbits Around Moon, Says ISRO

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Launch Expected Soon, Spotted on US FCC, Bluetooth SIG Certification Listings
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  2. Realme Pad Tablet Display Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  3. Netflix Picks Up Tovino Thomas’ Malayalam Superhero Movie Minnal Murali
  4. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  5. Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i Specifications Detailed Ahead of September 9 India Launch
  6. Shang-Chi Beats Expectations With $140 Million Opening Weekend
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Shang-Chi Has Leaked on Torrent Sites and Piracy Networks
  9. Redmi 10 Prime With 90Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Imminent as Quick Start Guide Surfaces
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Surface Go 3 Tablet Expected to Launch on September 22, Key Specifications Tipped
  2. Oppo Enco Buds to Launch in India on September 8; Will Come With Up to 24 Hours of Playback Time
  3. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  4. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Launch Expected Soon, Spotted on US FCC, Bluetooth SIG Certification Listings
  5. Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Completes Over 9,000 Orbits Around Moon, Says ISRO
  6. NoiseFit Core Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor, IP68 Build Launched in India
  7. Jason Momoa Reveals New Blue Stealth Suit for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
  8. Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i Specifications Detailed Ahead of India Launch, Cobble and Pocket Speakers Arriving Alongside
  9. WhatsApp Emoji Reactions Spotted, Chat Bubble Redesign Seen on iOS Too
  10. Samsung Offered Big Tax Breaks to Build $17 Billion Chip Plant in Texas City
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com