Samsung Galaxy M52 specifications have been tipped by the smartphone's alleged Geekbench listing. The rumoured smartphone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC that was launched in May. This is the same processor that has been confirmed to power Honor 50 series of smartphones. The SoC has also been tipped to come with Realme X9. A previous report claimed that Samsung Galaxy M52 5G could be a rebranded Galaxy F52 5G smartphone that the South Korean tech giant launched in China earlier this year.

As per the Geekbench listing, a Samsung smartphone with model number SM-M526BR, believed to belong to Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, has scored 776 points in single-core test, and 2,877 points in multi-core test. The listing also shows that the handset is powered by an octa-core SoC clocked at 1.80GHz, has 6GB RAM, and its motherboard is codenamed ‘lahaina.'

As per a report by SamMobile, Honor 50 Pro was leaked with the mention of ‘lahaina' as its motherboard. Later, Honor announced that it would be using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC for the Honor 50 series of smartphones. Furthermore, MySmartPrice reports that this phone will have Adreno 642L GPU that is present in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

While there is not much chatter about the Samsung smartphone on the Internet, a previous report had suggested that Samsung Galaxy M52 will debut as a rebranded version of the Galaxy F52 5G that Samsung launched in China earlier this year. It is to be noted that Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.

