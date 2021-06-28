Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 778G

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 778G

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G could be a rebadged Galaxy F52 5G, with some differences.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 June 2021 18:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 778G

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G allegedly has SM-M526BR model number

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M52 5G may have 6GB of RAM
  • The smartphone’s motherboard is codenamed ‘lahaina’
  • Samsung Galaxy M52 5G scored 2,877 points in multi-core test

Samsung Galaxy M52 specifications have been tipped by the smartphone's alleged Geekbench listing. The rumoured smartphone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC that was launched in May. This is the same processor that has been confirmed to power Honor 50 series of smartphones. The SoC has also been tipped to come with Realme X9. A previous report claimed that Samsung Galaxy M52 5G could be a rebranded Galaxy F52 5G smartphone that the South Korean tech giant launched in China earlier this year.

As per the Geekbench listing, a Samsung smartphone with model number SM-M526BR, believed to belong to Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, has scored 776 points in single-core test, and 2,877 points in multi-core test. The listing also shows that the handset is powered by an octa-core SoC clocked at 1.80GHz, has 6GB RAM, and its motherboard is codenamed ‘lahaina.'

As per a report by SamMobile, Honor 50 Pro was leaked with the mention of ‘lahaina' as its motherboard. Later, Honor announced that it would be using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC for the Honor 50 series of smartphones. Furthermore, MySmartPrice reports that this phone will have Adreno 642L GPU that is present in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

While there is not much chatter about the Samsung smartphone on the Internet, a previous report had suggested that Samsung Galaxy M52 will debut as a rebranded version of the Galaxy F52 5G that Samsung launched in China earlier this year. It is to be noted that Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications, Samsung, Geekbench, Samsung Galaxy F52 5G
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
WhatsApp Confirms Appointment of Manesh Mahatme to Lead India Payments Business
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 778G
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10T With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched
  2. Here's Why Man Who Became Dogecoin Millionaire in 2 Months Still Won't Sell
  3. Bids Soar to $2.8 Million for World Wide Web Code NFT
  4. Mi Notebook Pro X Teased to Launch on June 30 With 45W Intel 11th Gen CPU
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Tipped, May Come With Dimensity 1200 SoC
  6. Vivo X60t Pro+ With Periscope Lens, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  9. Oppo A93s 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online: All the Details
  10. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon, Timeline Tipped: Report
  2. Bitcoin Shrugs Off UK Crackdown on Major Crypto Exchange Binance
  3. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 778G
  4. WhatsApp Confirms Appointment of Manesh Mahatme to Lead India Payments Business
  5. Realme Buds 2 Neo India Launch Date Set for July 1: Price, Specifications
  6. Qualcomm to Work With More Than 30 Companies on Faster 5G Variant
  7. First Known Interstellar Object 'Oumuamua' Could Be Alien Listening Device, Harvard Professor Speculates
  8. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Tweets Starlink Users Crossed 'Strategically Important Threshold' Mark of 69,420
  9. Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, Mi TV ES 2022 With Multi-Zone Backlight System Launched
  10. Mi Notebook Pro X Teased to Launch on June 30 With 45W Intel 11th Gen CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com