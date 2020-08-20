Samsung Galaxy M51 may come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and the Snapdragon 730 SoC. The specifications of the upcoming phone have been shared by a tipster on Twitter. The Galaxy M51 has been in the news off and on since March and an earlier report claimed that the production of the phone was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. But, the recent appearance of a support page on Samsung's website suggests that the Galaxy M51 may be launched soon. It has also been spotted on various certification websites in the past.

As per the tweet by ‘the_tech_guy', the Samsung Galaxy M51 will come with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and will be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC. These are the only two new specifications that come from the leak and both of them contradict the previous reports citing a 6.5-inch display and the Snapdragon 675 SoC in the phone. Notably, the tipster cites CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, Ross Young for the display specifications.

Till now, several specifications for the Samsung Galaxy M51 have been leaked but since the company has not shared any information on it, take these with a pinch of salt.

Samsung Galaxy M51 specifications (rumoured)

The Galaxy M51 will most likely run on One UI, based on Android 10. It is said to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC with 8GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the Galaxy M51 is believed to come with a triple rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone is expected to come with a massive 7,000mAh battery (also mentioned in the latest leak) with support for 25W fast charging.

The Galaxy M51 does not have a release date yet but the support page on Samsung's website indicates that a launch is around the corner.

