Samsung Galaxy M51 and Galaxy S10 Lite are reportedly receiving One UI 3.1 updates in Russia and Spain respectively. Along with Android 11-based update, the smartphones are also said to be receiving their March 2021 security updates. The release of the OTA updates in other markets is expected to follow soon. Unlike Galaxy S10 lite, Galaxy M51 skips the One UI 3.0 update and directly gets the latest Android version and Samsung's latest UI.

According to reports by SamMobile, Galaxy M51 and Galaxy S10 Lite are receiving the new One UI 3.1 updates and March 2021 security updates. They will now join a long list of Galaxy smartphones and tablets that already run on the Android 11 based OS.

Samsung Galaxy M51 was the most expensive model in the Galaxy M series of budget smartphones until recently when Galaxy M52 was launched. Samsung had originally launched Galaxy M51 with Android 10 based One UI 2.1 and has jumped directly to Android 11 based One UI 3.1 from One UI 2.1, skipping out on One UI 3.0 altogether. The update for this smartphone has only been released in Russia with the build number M515FXXU2CUB7, SamMobile reports. It is expected to roll out in the other regions soon. Since this is a budget smartphone, the reports adds it gets a basic version of One UI 3.1.

As we mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is the other smartphone that is said to be receiving the One UI 3.1 update, with SamMobile reporting the rollout of build number G770FXXU4EUBA. The OTA update, however, has only been released in Spain, and can can be expected to gradually roll out to other regions soon. This is not Galaxy S10 Lite's first Android 11-based update as it received the One UI 3.0 update late last year.

