Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy S10 Lite Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Reports

Samsung Galaxy M51 and Galaxy S10 Lite are receiving the March 2021 security update alongside.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 8 March 2021 19:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy S10 Lite Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Reports

Samsung has two new devices to join its One UI 3.1 lineup

Highlights
  • Android 11-based One UI 3.1 comes to more devices
  • Updates initially available in Russia and Spain
  • Samsung Galaxy M51 skips One UI 3.0 update

Samsung Galaxy M51 and Galaxy S10 Lite are reportedly receiving One UI 3.1 updates in Russia and Spain respectively. Along with Android 11-based update, the smartphones are also said to be receiving their March 2021 security updates. The release of the OTA updates in other markets is expected to follow soon. Unlike Galaxy S10 lite, Galaxy M51 skips the One UI 3.0 update and directly gets the latest Android version and Samsung's latest UI.

According to reports by SamMobile, Galaxy M51 and Galaxy S10 Lite are receiving the new One UI 3.1 updates and March 2021 security updates. They will now join a long list of Galaxy smartphones and tablets that already run on the Android 11 based OS.

Samsung Galaxy M51 was the most expensive model in the Galaxy M series of budget smartphones until recently when Galaxy M52 was launched. Samsung had originally launched Galaxy M51 with Android 10 based One UI 2.1 and has jumped directly to Android 11 based One UI 3.1 from One UI 2.1, skipping out on One UI 3.0 altogether. The update for this smartphone has only been released in Russia with the build number M515FXXU2CUB7, SamMobile reports. It is expected to roll out in the other regions soon. Since this is a budget smartphone, the reports adds it gets a basic version of One UI 3.1.

As we mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is the other smartphone that is said to be receiving the One UI 3.1 update, with SamMobile reporting the rollout of build number G770FXXU4EUBA. The OTA update, however, has only been released in Spain, and can can be expected to gradually roll out to other regions soon. This is not Galaxy S10 Lite's first Android 11-based update as it received the One UI 3.0 update late last year.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M51

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Crisp Super AMOLED display
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average video stabilisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M51 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 10
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy body
  • Display is bright and vivid
  • Good overall performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • Low-light video isn’t great
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Back scuffs easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, One UI 3.1
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Redmi TV India Launch Date Confirmed for March 17
WandaVision Season 2? It’s Called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy S10 Lite Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Reports
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Series to Launch on March 23, Hasselblad Camera Tie-Up Announced
  2. How to Watch Road Safety World Series T20 Livestream in India
  3. Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Begins: Price Cut on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, More
  4. Motorola 4K Android TV Stick Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 3,999
  5. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  6. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max First Impressions: More Features Than Ever
  7. Moto G10 Power Key Features, Flipkart Availability Teased Ahead of Launch
  8. Justice League Snyder Cut India Pricing, Release Time Announced
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 Live Images Surface Online Ahead of Announcement
  10. Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 Launch Event Tipped for March 17
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo F19 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  2. Zebronics Zeb-Smart Bot Launched in India, the Company's First Smart Speaker
  3. Realme Narzo 20 Receiving Stable Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update
  4. Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy S10 Lite Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Reports
  5. WhatsApp Said to Be Working on Password-Protected, Encrypted Chat Backups for Google Drive and iCloud
  6. Facebook Criticised by Russia for Blocking News Agency Posts
  7. Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A52 Launch Event Tipped for March 17
  8. Microsoft Email Hack Affects European Union Banking Regulator
  9. WandaVision Season 2? It’s Called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  10. Redmi TV India Launch Date Confirmed for March 17
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com