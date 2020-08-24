Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date, and 7,000mAh Battery Tipped

Samsung Galaxy M51 launch in India is said to take place as early as the second week of September.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 August 2020 18:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date, and 7,000mAh Battery Tipped

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ Pigtou

Samsung Galaxy M51 has so far been a part of the rumour mill

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M51 is said to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
  • The new Samsung phone is claimed to be its latest ‘Make in India’ model
  • Samsung Galaxy M51 was originally rumoured to launch in July

Samsung Galaxy M51 will launch in India in September, according to a report, which also tips its price. The new smartphone, which is so far a part of the rumour mill, is said to pack a massive, 7,000mAh battery. Some previous rumours suggested that the Samsung Galaxy M51 will come with a quad rear camera setup and feature an AMOLED display with a hole-punch design. The handset is also likely to come with Samsung's latest One UI.

Samsung Galaxy M51 price in India, launch date (rumoured)

Citing people familiar with the development, local news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) reports, the Samsung Galaxy M51 will be the company's latest ‘Make in India' offering and will debut in the country as early as the second week of September. It is said to be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000.

The Galaxy M51 was initially rumoured to launch in July, though Samsung reportedly pushed the original plan to September due to production issues. A support page suggesting the Galaxy M51 also surfaced on the Samsung Russia site just earlier this month. It carried a model number SM-M515F that is believed to be associated with the latest M-series phone.

Samsung Galaxy M51 specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is rumoured to have a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC. It could also include at least 8GB RAM and feature a triple rear camera setup that may include a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. Furthermore, the phone is likely to come with 25W fast charging.

In July, the Samsung Galaxy M51 was spotted on the US FCC and Bluetooth SIG certification sites with the model number SM-M515F. The listings suggested LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, and NFC on the part of its connectivity options. Also, the phone is likely to run on Android 10 with One UI 2.5 on top. The IANS report adds that it will sport a 7,000mAh battery.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M51

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 10
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M51 specifications, Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung
