Samsung Galaxy M51 will launch in India in September, according to a report, which also tips its price. The new smartphone, which is so far a part of the rumour mill, is said to pack a massive, 7,000mAh battery. Some previous rumours suggested that the Samsung Galaxy M51 will come with a quad rear camera setup and feature an AMOLED display with a hole-punch design. The handset is also likely to come with Samsung's latest One UI.

Samsung Galaxy M51 price in India, launch date (rumoured)

Citing people familiar with the development, local news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) reports, the Samsung Galaxy M51 will be the company's latest ‘Make in India' offering and will debut in the country as early as the second week of September. It is said to be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000.

The Galaxy M51 was initially rumoured to launch in July, though Samsung reportedly pushed the original plan to September due to production issues. A support page suggesting the Galaxy M51 also surfaced on the Samsung Russia site just earlier this month. It carried a model number SM-M515F that is believed to be associated with the latest M-series phone.

Samsung Galaxy M51 specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is rumoured to have a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC. It could also include at least 8GB RAM and feature a triple rear camera setup that may include a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. Furthermore, the phone is likely to come with 25W fast charging.

In July, the Samsung Galaxy M51 was spotted on the US FCC and Bluetooth SIG certification sites with the model number SM-M515F. The listings suggested LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, and NFC on the part of its connectivity options. Also, the phone is likely to run on Android 10 with One UI 2.5 on top. The IANS report adds that it will sport a 7,000mAh battery.

