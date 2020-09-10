Samsung Galaxy M51 has finally been launched in India. The new Samsung phone, which debuted in Germany last week, comes with a massive, 7,000mAh battery as the USP. However, apart from the large battery pack, the Samsung Galaxy M51 offers quad rear cameras as well as a hole-punch display design to attract consumers. The smartphone also comes with Samsung's One UI Core that is a streamlined version of One UI. The Samsung Galaxy M51 will compete against the OnePlus Nord that is available with a starting price of Rs. 27,999. Moreover, it is also likely to take on the Vivo V19 that recently received a price cut and is starting at Rs. 24,990.

Samsung Galaxy M51 price in India, launch offer

Samsung Galaxy M51 price in India has been set at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM option. The phone comes in Electric Blue and Celestial Black colour options. First sale of the Samsung Galaxy M51 will take place at 12pm (noon) on September 18 through Amazon and Samsung.com as well as select retail stores. Launch offer brings a Rs. 2,000 discount on HDFC Bank cards for customers purchasing the phone through Amazon September 18-20.

Samsung Galaxy M51 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on Android 10 with One UI Core 2.1 on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O Display with 20:9 aspect ratio and a peak brightness of 420 nits. There is also a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top of the display. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The quad rear camera setup comes with a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chat, the smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

Notably, the front and rear camera setups of the Galaxy M51 are identical to those of the Galaxy M31s. The phone also comes with features including Single Take, Auto Switch to wide angle in the front camera, Night Hyperlapse, and My Filters. Specifically for the selfie camera, there are preloaded features, namely Front Slow Motion Video, 4K Video, AR Doodle, and AR Emoji.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 has 128GB of onboard storage as a standard. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding the storage (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung has provided the 7,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and reverse charging. The battery is claimed to charge from 0 to 100 percent in 115 minutes using the bundled charger. Besides, the phone weighs 213 grams.

