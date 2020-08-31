Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M51 sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera up front, as a part of a hole-punch cutout.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 31 August 2020 12:41 IST
Photo Credit: samsung.com/de

Samsung galaxy M51 is offered in black and white colours

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M51 packs 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage
  • The phone packs 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
  • Samsung Galaxy M51 may be launched in September in India

Samsung Galaxy M51 has been launched in Germany, and is currency available for pre-orders on the company website. According to the website, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a quad rear camera setup, a hole-punch display, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The USP of the smartphone is its massive 7,000mAh battery that comes with 25W fast charging support. The company has already started teasing its India debut on Amazon, and rumour mill suggests that the phone could be launched in India in the second week of September. The phone is said to be priced under Rs. 30,000 in the country.

Samsung Galaxy M51 price

Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced at EUR 360 (roughly Rs 31,500) and is available for pre-orders on Samsung's official website in Germany. The handset packs 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and is offered in black and white colours. In India, the phone will reportedly be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000.

Samsung Galax M51 camera intext Samsung Galaxy M51

The Samsung Galaxy M51 sports a quad rear camera setup
Photo Credit: samsung.com/de

 

Samsung Galaxy M51 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M51 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED+ Infinity-O display. The hole-punch cutout is located in the top centre and is fitted with a selfie camera. Samsung says that the phone is powered by an octa-core processor but the South Korean company hasn't revealed the name of the chipset yet. Reports say that the phone could come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC under the hood. It packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage that can be expanded using microSD card. The smartphone runs on OneUI, based on Android 10.

For photography, the phone features a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, coupled with an f/1.8 lens. There is a 12-megapixel sensor coupled with an ultra-wide-angle lens that offers a 123-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel snapper for selfies. The phone houses a massive 7,000mAh battery with 25W quick-charging support.

 

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy M51 launch, Samsung Galaxy M51 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M51 Price, Samsung
Comment
 
 

