Samsung Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M31s are reportedly receiving May 2021 Android security patch. There is not much known about the update for the Galaxy M31s but the Galaxy M51 is getting the Quick Share feature with the update. The updates for the Galaxy smartphones are rolling out in Brazil and Russia, respectively. Samsung launched the Galaxy M51 in September 2020 and the Galaxy M31s in July 2020. Both the Galaxy smartphones were launched with Android 10 out-of-the-box and were subsequently updated to Android 11 earlier this year.

The updates for Samsung Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M31 were first reported by SamMobile. Samsung is reportedly launching Quick Share for the Galaxy M51 in Brazil. While the feature wasn't available in Brazil, the company now appears to have made the feature standard for its devices running One UI 2.1 or higher. It could also be likely that the update is bringing improvements to Quick Share in regions where it was already available.

Galaxy M51 is also receiving support for Google RCS and improvements to the overall stability of functions. Samsung has also complied with the new personal data protection laws introduced by the Brazillian government in 2020. Titled Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados (LGPD), it is touted to be the Brazillian counterpart to European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The LGPD "attempts to unify the over 40 different statutes that currently govern personal data, both online and offline, by replacing certain regulations and supplementing others."

There isn't any changelog available for the Galaxy M31. There is also no information available regarding the firmware version or the size of the update. To manually check for the update on your eligible handset, head to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

