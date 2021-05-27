Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy M31s Receiving May 2021 Android Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s updates are rolling out in Brazil and Russia, respectively.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 27 May 2021 19:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy M31s Receiving May 2021 Android Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy M51 (left) and Galaxy M31s feature quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M51 gets Quick Share feature
  • Galaxy M31s update's changelog information is not available yet
  • Samsung is also complying with Brazil's LGPD

Samsung Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M31s are reportedly receiving May 2021 Android security patch. There is not much known about the update for the Galaxy M31s but the Galaxy M51 is getting the Quick Share feature with the update. The updates for the Galaxy smartphones are rolling out in Brazil and Russia, respectively. Samsung launched the Galaxy M51 in September 2020 and the Galaxy M31s in July 2020. Both the Galaxy smartphones were launched with Android 10 out-of-the-box and were subsequently updated to Android 11 earlier this year.

The updates for Samsung Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M31 were first reported by SamMobile. Samsung is reportedly launching Quick Share for the Galaxy M51 in Brazil. While the feature wasn't available in Brazil, the company now appears to have made the feature standard for its devices running One UI 2.1 or higher. It could also be likely that the update is bringing improvements to Quick Share in regions where it was already available.

Galaxy M51 is also receiving support for Google RCS and improvements to the overall stability of functions. Samsung has also complied with the new personal data protection laws introduced by the Brazillian government in 2020. Titled Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados (LGPD), it is touted to be the Brazillian counterpart to European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The LGPD "attempts to unify the over 40 different statutes that currently govern personal data, both online and offline, by replacing certain regulations and supplementing others."

There isn't any changelog available for the Galaxy M31. There is also no information available regarding the firmware version or the size of the update. To manually check for the update on your eligible handset, head to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M51

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Crisp Super AMOLED display
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average video stabilisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M51 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 10
Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung Galaxy M31s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Bad
  • Dated processor
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Poor video stabilisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M31s review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Samsung Galaxy M51 Update, Samsung Galaxy M31s Update, May 2021 Android Security Patch
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T Get New Updates in India With System, Gallery, Network Improvements

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy M31s Receiving May 2021 Android Security Patch: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch Friends: The Reunion in India, USA, UK, Australia, and Canada
  2. PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, if Not Seconds
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 5G India Launch Confirmed for Summer Launch Event
  4. General Motors' Working on a New Autonomous Vehicle — for the Moon
  5. Oppo Reno 6 Series Renders Surface Online Ahead of Today’s Launch
  6. Friends: The Reunion Zee5 Release Date, Time Announced
  7. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  8. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  9. PlayStation 5 Back in Stock at 12 Noon on May 27 via Multiple Retailers
  10. Oppo Reno 6 Series With 65W Fast Charging, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy M31s Receiving May 2021 Android Security Patch: Report
  2. OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus TV U-Series Models Launch Date Set for June 10; OnePlus Nord N200 5G Could Be in the Works
  3. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T Get New Updates in India With System, Gallery, Network Improvements
  4. Twitter Statement on 'Toolkit' Case Enquiry Called 'Mendacious' by Delhi Police in Strongly-Worded Counter
  5. Red Magic 6R With Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 144Hz AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, Reno 6 Pro+ With 65W Fast Charging, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Instagram 'Drops' Feature Launched to Let Users Cop Product Drops: Report
  8. Apple Solidifies Its Lead as Global Smartwatch Market Grows 35 Percent YoY in Q1 2021: Counterpoint
  9. Netflix’s The Sandman Adds Stephen Fry, David Thewlis, Patton Oswalt Among 12 New Cast
  10. Someone Remade a PlayStation 5 With Wood - and it Still Works: Watch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com