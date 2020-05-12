Samsung is reportedly developing Samsung Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M31s smartphones for the Indian market. According to a report, both the rumoured Galaxy smartphones will come with 128GB onboard storage. It is also said that the Galaxy M51 is likely to be a rebranded version of Galaxy A51 and will carry the model number SM-M515F. The Galaxy M31s, on the other hand, is said carry the model number SM-M317F. Unfortunately, the report did not highlight the key specifications of the two smartphones. It is also important to note that Samsung has not confirmed this development yet, so all the information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Samsung Galaxy M51 (rumoured)

Starting with Samsung Galaxy M51, a report by SamMobile speculates that the phone will be a rebranded version of Samsung Galaxy A51 "with some hardware and design changes," such as a "massive battery." The report indicated that the phone will arrive in India, however, its exact arrival date was not specified. Last month, a report had also indicated the development of the Galaxy M51. It was rumoured that the phone will feature a 6.5-inch flat display along with triple cameras on the back. Moreover, it was added that the Galaxy M51 may be called the Galaxy M41. However, the current report refuted this rumour and claimed that the particular Samsung phone will be called the Galaxy M51.

To recall, Samsung launched the Galaxy A51 in India in January. The phone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Display and is powered by Exynos 9611 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The Galaxy A51 also packs quad rear cameras, 4,000mAh battery, and 128GB onboard storage. Currently, the phone is priced at Rs. 25,250 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy M31s (rumoured)

As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy M31s is speculated to come with the model number SM-M317F. Other than the 128GB onboard storage, the report does not highlight any other details about the smartphone.

It was also added that both Galaxy M51 and M31s may also get a 64GB storage model "later".