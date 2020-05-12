Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s With 128GB Storage Tipped, India Launch Expected

Samsung Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M31s will reportedly carry the model numbers SM-M515F and SM-M317F, respectively.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 12 May 2020 10:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s With 128GB Storage Tipped, India Launch Expected

Samsung Galaxy M51 is rumoured to be a rebranded version of Galaxy A51

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s may also get 64GB storage variant
  • Samsung Galaxy M51 was earlier rumoured to be called Galaxy M41
  • Samsung is yet to confirm this development

Samsung is reportedly developing Samsung Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M31s smartphones for the Indian market. According to a report, both the rumoured Galaxy smartphones will come with 128GB onboard storage. It is also said that the Galaxy M51 is likely to be a rebranded version of Galaxy A51 and will carry the model number SM-M515F. The Galaxy M31s, on the other hand, is said carry the model number SM-M317F. Unfortunately, the report did not highlight the key specifications of the two smartphones. It is also important to note that Samsung has not confirmed this development yet, so all the information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Samsung Galaxy M51 (rumoured)

Starting with Samsung Galaxy M51, a report by SamMobile speculates that the phone will be a rebranded version of Samsung Galaxy A51 "with some hardware and design changes," such as a "massive battery." The report indicated that the phone will arrive in India, however, its exact arrival date was not specified. Last month, a report had also indicated the development of the Galaxy M51. It was rumoured that the phone will feature a 6.5-inch flat display along with triple cameras on the back. Moreover, it was added that the Galaxy M51 may be called the Galaxy M41. However, the current report refuted this rumour and claimed that the particular Samsung phone will be called the Galaxy M51.

To recall, Samsung launched the Galaxy A51 in India in January. The phone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Display and is powered by Exynos 9611 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The Galaxy A51 also packs quad rear cameras, 4,000mAh battery, and 128GB onboard storage. Currently, the phone is priced at Rs. 25,250 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy M31s (rumoured)

As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy M31s is speculated to come with the model number SM-M317F. Other than the 128GB onboard storage, the report does not highlight any other details about the smartphone.

It was also added that both Galaxy M51 and M31s may also get a 64GB storage model "later".

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Samsung Galaxy M41, SM M515F, SM M317F
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Elon Musk Says Ready for Arrest as He Reopens California Tesla Plant Against Local Order

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s With 128GB Storage Tipped, India Launch Expected
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  2. Vivo V19 With Dual Selfie Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Poco F2 Pro Launch Today: Live Stream and Everything Else You Need to Know
  4. Huawei Y9s Comes With Triple Rear Cameras and Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  5. Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition With New Snapdragon 768G SoC Launched
  6. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A With 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India
  7. How to Book Tickets on IRCTC Website, Mobile App as Trains Resume
  8. iPhone SE (2020) to Be Available for as Low as Rs. 38,900 With This Offer
  9. Honor 9X Pro Set to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A31 (2020) With 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Smartphone Shipments in China Up 17 Percent in April, Signals Likely Rebound: Government Data
  3. Logitech Sales Surge as Working From Home Boosts Demand
  4. Aarogya Setu App Likely to Be Made Mandatory for Air Travellers Post Lockdown
  5. Oppo Reno 4 Live Image Leaked, Tips Quad Rear Cameras and 5G Support
  6. BSNL Revises Prepaid Plans to Allow ‘Unlimited’ Voice Calling, SMS Benefits on MTNL Network
  7. Aarogya Setu App Download Is 'Mandatory' for Train Passengers, Says Ministry of Railways
  8. ‘LG Wing’ Rotating Screen Smartphone Tipped, Expected to Arrive in H2 2020
  9. Oppo A5 2020, A9 2020, Reno 3 Pro, More Phones Listed With Cashback, Telecom Offers: All Details
  10. Tata Sky Binge+ Price in India Cut by Rs. 2,000 for New and Existing Customers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com