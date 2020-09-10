Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M51 Launching in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M51 is teased to pack a large 7,000mAh battery.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 September 2020 07:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy M51 launch will take place at 12pm (noon)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M51 was announced in Germany last week
  • The phone is teased to have a quad camera setup
  • Samsung Galaxy M51 will have a 6.7-inch Infinity-O display

Samsung Galaxy M51 is all set to launch in India today. The company will unveil the phone at 12pm (noon) and it is already being teased on Amazon India. The Galaxy M51 was launched in Germany last week, and the India variant may see slightly different specifications than the European model. The Galaxy M51 is teased to sport a 64-megapixel quad camera setup and a large 7,000mAh battery. The new handset looks to supersede the Samsung Galaxy M40 that was launched last year.

Samsung Galaxy M51 launch event, expected price

The new Samsung Galaxy M51 will launch at 12pm (noon) in India today. Amazon has set up live a dedicated page teasing the arrival of the phone. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is likely to be priced around the same range as the European model. In Europe, the phone is priced at EUR 360 (roughly Rs. 31,600) for the sole, 6GB + 128GB storage variant. Furthermore, a recent report also suggested that the phone will be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy M51 design, specifications (expected)

Amazon listing teases that the Samsung Galaxy M51 will have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display and the Snapdragon 730G processor. There's a slight chin noticeable at the bottom of the display. At the back, the phone has a rectangular-shaped camera module that houses four camera sensors and a LED flash. The main sensor is teased to be 64-megapixel.

Samsung Galaxy M51 is seen to have the volume and power buttons on the right edge of the screen, whereas the SIM tray is spotted to be on the left. There is going to be a large 7,000mAh battery inside the phone with support for 25W fast charging. Amazon confirms that there will be a 25W fast charger bundled inside the box. The phone is teased to carry a USB Type-C port.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 European model runs on Android 10-based One UI software, packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera as well. The India variant may or may not have identical specifications.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
