Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M51 India Launch Teased by Amazon, Quad Rear Cameras Confirmed

Amazon shows front of the Samsung Galaxy M51 ahead of its official launch.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 August 2020 12:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M51 India Launch Teased by Amazon, Quad Rear Cameras Confirmed

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Samsung Galaxy M51 will come with a Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M51 microsite created by Amazon India
  • The phone has also been teased by Samsung India Twitter account
  • Samsung Galaxy M51 launch in India could take place soon

Samsung Galaxy M51 launch in India has been teased by Amazon. The online marketplace has created a microsite that gives us a glimpse of the new Samsung phone. A previous report suggested that the Samsung Galaxy M51 will debut in the country as early as the second week of September. The phone is said to carry a massive, 7,000mAh battery. Some early renders of the Galaxy M51 also suggested its multiple rear cameras and a hole-punch display design. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is also likely to come with a fast charging technology.

The microsite created by Amazon shows that the Samsung Galaxy M51 is launching in India soon. It also carries an image showing the front of the new smartphone that has a hole-punch display design — with a cutout at the centre of the display. This is unlike the early leaked renders that showed a hole cut at the top-left corner of the screen.

Alongside Amazon's microsite, Samsung India has posted a video teaser through its Twitter account that gives us a sneak peek of the Galaxy M51. The 23-second video shows the phone with a quad rear camera setup along with an LED flash module. It also suggests the presence of an in-display or a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as a rear-mounted sensor isn't visible when the phone is shown from its back side. Furthermore, the teaser video mentions a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and a Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display.

 

Samsung Galaxy M51 price in India, availability details (expected)

Samsung Galaxy M51 price in India will be between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000, as per a recent report by local news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS). On the availability front, the exact launch date of the Galaxy M51 is yet to be revealed. However, Samsung is running a contest in India under which it is asking users to guess the features of the new smartphone that is open until August 31. This suggests that the details about the launch could be announced anytime soon. Meanwhile, the report by IANS claimed that the Samsung Galaxy M51 would launch in the country sometime in the second week of September.

Samsung Galaxy M51 specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is rumoured to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC. The phone is also speculated to have at least 8GB of RAM and come with 25W fast charging. Further, it is rumoured to have a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. You can also expect Android 10 with One UI 2.5 on top. Moreover, the smartphone purportedly surfaced on the US FCC and Bluetooth SIG certification sites with a model number SM-M515F.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M51 price in India, Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung India, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Location-Tracking Surveillance Tactics Troubled Its Own Engineers, Unsealed Documents Show
Altered Carbon Cancelled at Netflix
Samsung Galaxy M51 India Launch Teased by Amazon, Quad Rear Cameras Confirmed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 7 Series Set to Launch in India on September 3
  2. Gionee M30 Packs a Massive 10,000mAh Battery
  3. Samsung Galaxy M51 India Launch Teased by Amazon
  4. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: All You Need to Know
  5. Mittal Says That Rs. 160 Should Get You 1.6GB, not to 16GB
  6. Motorola Moto G9 First Impressions
  7. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 Set to Launch in India on September 2
  8. Redmi 9 With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India
  9. Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. OnePlus Buds Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 6i, Realme 6 Start Receiving August 2020 OTA Update With Optimisations
  2. World Cricket Championship 2 Wins AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, Gets 74 Percent of Total Votes in Gaming Category
  3. Nubia Red Magic 5S Pre-Orders Begin Globally, Price Revealed for Various Regions
  4. Samsung Trials Work-From-Home in South Korea Amid Coronavirus Resurgence
  5. Google Maps Gets Redesigned ‘Saved’ Tab With Carousels for Easier Access to Locations
  6. Realme 2 Pro Starts Receiving August 2020 Software Update with New Features and Key Optimisations
  7. Redmi 9 With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Canon Cameras Now Support Automatic Backup to Google Photos via Android, iOS App
  9. iPhone 12 Pro Max Tipped to Come With LiDAR Sensor, 120Hz Refresh Rate
  10. TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer Quits After Less Than Three Months
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com