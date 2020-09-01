Samsung Galaxy M51 is set to launch in India on September 10, Amazon revealed through a microsite. The new development comes just a day after Samsung launched the Galaxy M51 as its latest Galaxy M-series phone in Germany. The smartphone comes with a hole-punch display and features quad rear cameras. The Samsung Galaxy M51 also packs a massive 7,000mAh battery. In addition to the listing on Amazon, Samsung Galaxy M51 launch in India has been teased through the company's social media channels.

Samsung Galaxy M51 India launch details

As per the microsite created by Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy M51 will be launched in India at 12pm (noon) on September 10. The Amazon listing also teases some of the key features of the Galaxy M51 as well as shows its front and back design.

Alongside the listing on Amazon, Samsung has started teasing the launch of the Galaxy M51 through the official Samsung India Twitter account.

Quick update people. We spotted Mo-B arriving in town for the Meanest Monster Face-off starting 6th Sep. We just hope he shows up and doesn't get cold feet. It will be a matter of pride for the new #SamsungM51 to prove once and for all, why it's called the #MeanestMonsterEver. pic.twitter.com/hFU619BVtf — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 31, 2020

Samsung Galaxy M51 price in India (expected)

Samsung Galaxy M51 price in India is set to be revealed. However, it is likely to be in line with the pricing announced in Germany on Monday. The smartphone debuted at EUR 360 (roughly Rs. 31,600) for the sole, 6GB + 128GB storage variant that comes in Black and White colour options. A recent report also claimed that the Galaxy M51 may arrive in the Indian market with a price tag between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000.

Samsung Galaxy M51 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on Android 10 with One UI on top and comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with the hole-punch design. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC that is reportedly Snapdragon 730, paired with 6GB of RAM. There is also 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. For photos and videos, the quad rear camera setup of the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 64-megapixel primary sensor, coupled with an f/1.8 lens. You'll also get a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The phone also includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Samsung has provided a range of connectivity options on the Galaxy M51 including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. Besides, the phone packs the 7,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

