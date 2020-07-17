Samsung Galaxy M51 has leaked on various occasions in the past, and now it has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG website as well. The latest certification sighting hints at Bluetooth 5.0 support on the smartphone. The device's launch is reportedly delayed to September due to production issues. The Samsung Galaxy M51 has been spotted in the past on Geekbench as well. The phone is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and it is said to be paired with 8GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is listed on Bluetooth SIG site with model number SM-M515F_DSN. The device is said to support Bluetooth version 5.0 with A2DP, AVRCP, LE, and other common layers in smartphones. The listing suggests that Samsung applied for Bluetooth certification for the Samsung Galaxy M51 in May, and final approval was received earlier today. Apart from the Bluetooth support details, the listing suggests little else about the phone.

The phone was spotted on Geekbench recently with the same model number. Apart from the Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor with base frequency at 1.8GHz, the Samsung Galaxy M51 is also listed to run on Android 10. Past leaks suggest that Samsung Galaxy M51 may well be the successor of the Samsung Galaxy M40 from last year. The company is said to be skipping the Galaxy M50.

The production issues that have reportedly delayed the launch till September are likely brought on by the disruptions caused by coronavirus pandemic. Past renders suggest the Samsung Galaxy M51 will come with a hole-punch display and triple rear camera setup. It is said to carry a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch flat display and come with 128GB of internal storage. The phone is also expected to incorporate a large battery.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.