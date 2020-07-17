Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M51 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG With Model Number SM-M515F

Samsung Galaxy M51 launch is reported to have been delayed till September due to production issues.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 July 2020 18:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M51 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG With Model Number SM-M515F

Samsung Galaxy M51 is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M51 is reported to come with 128GB of onboard storage
  • The phone is tipped to have a hole-punch display design
  • Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to come with a large battery on board

Samsung Galaxy M51 has leaked on various occasions in the past, and now it has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG website as well. The latest certification sighting hints at Bluetooth 5.0 support on the smartphone. The device's launch is reportedly delayed to September due to production issues. The Samsung Galaxy M51 has been spotted in the past on Geekbench as well. The phone is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and it is said to be paired with 8GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is listed on Bluetooth SIG site with model number SM-M515F_DSN. The device is said to support Bluetooth version 5.0 with A2DP, AVRCP, LE, and other common layers in smartphones. The listing suggests that Samsung applied for Bluetooth certification for the Samsung Galaxy M51 in May, and final approval was received earlier today. Apart from the Bluetooth support details, the listing suggests little else about the phone.

The phone was spotted on Geekbench recently with the same model number. Apart from the Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor with base frequency at 1.8GHz, the Samsung Galaxy M51 is also listed to run on Android 10. Past leaks suggest that Samsung Galaxy M51 may well be the successor of the Samsung Galaxy M40 from last year. The company is said to be skipping the Galaxy M50.

The production issues that have reportedly delayed the launch till September are likely brought on by the disruptions caused by coronavirus pandemic. Past renders suggest the Samsung Galaxy M51 will come with a hole-punch display and triple rear camera setup. It is said to carry a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch flat display and come with 128GB of internal storage. The phone is also expected to incorporate a large battery.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy M51 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M51 Launch, Samsung Galaxy M51 Design, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Instagram Launches New Shop Section in the US, Powered by Facebook Pay
Russia Is Hacking Coronavirus Vaccine Trials, Say US, UK, and Canada

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M51 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG With Model Number SM-M515F
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Camera Specifications, 12GB RAM Revealed Ahead of Launch
  2. Apple iPhone Supplier Joins Wave of Tech Investment in India
  3. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31s Reportedly Going on Sale in India Starting August 6
  5. Infinix Smart 4 Plus to Launch in India on July 21 at 12 Noon
  6. Realme 6 Gets a New Variant in India, With 6GB RAM + 64GB Storage
  7. Airtel Removes Zee5 Premium Add-On From All Plans Except Rs. 289 Pack
  8. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Video Support, Android TV Launched
  9. Realme X2 Gets 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant in India
  10. TikTok Stars Share Their Experience Post the App Ban
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Teases ‘Big Announcement’ at IFA 2020, Realme X3 Pro May Debut
  2. PUBG Mobile Launches Running Challenge for Players to Contribute to COVID-19 Aid
  3. New Android Malware Discovered That Can Steal Your Credentials, Credit Card Details
  4. Russia Is Hacking Coronavirus Vaccine Trials, Say US, UK, and Canada
  5. Samsung Galaxy M51 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG With Model Number SM-M515F
  6. Instagram Launches New Shop Section in the US, Powered by Facebook Pay
  7. Twitter Rolls Out New Messaging Interface That Allows Users to Easily Access DMs
  8. Nokia Licensee RichGo to Launch Two Essential Earphones and a Headphone
  9. Google Let blogspot.in Domain Expire, Now It’s Up for Sale
  10. Asus ROG Phone 3 Alleged Renders Leaked, Design Tipped Ahead of July 22 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com