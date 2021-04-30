Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G to Go on Sale in India at Midnight: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be available via Samsung.com and Amazon

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 April 2021 18:58 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is launched in Prism Dot Black and Prism Dot Gray colours

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is offered in two storage variants
  • It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Samsung Galaxy M42 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will go on sale in India for the first time starting 12am (midnight). Launched earlier this week, Samsung says that the handset is its first mid-segment and most affordable 5G smartphone. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and sports a quad rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 48-megapixel main camera. The smartphone also comes equipped with the South Korean company's Knox security system as well as contactless and NFC-supported Samsung Pay solution.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G price starts at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. Its 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 23,999. Samsung says that the phone will be available at an effective price of Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB variant and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB variant via Rs. 2,000 coupon as part of a limited time introductory offer. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Samsung to know more about the duration of this introductory offer. Customers can purchase the Galaxy M42 5G via Samsung.com and Amazon in Prism Dot Black and Prism Dot Gray colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G smartphone runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1. It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via the microSD card slot. As mentioned, the handset features Knox security and Samsung Pay.

In the optics department, Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel GM2 primary camera. It is complemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front is a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The phone is 8.6mm thin.

Comments

