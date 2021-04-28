Technology News
loading
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be up for grabs on Amazon India, Samsung online store, select retail outlets.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 April 2021 12:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a quad camera setup at the back

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will support Samsung Pay
  • The phone will pack up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • Samsung Galaxy M42 5G supports Knox security as well

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G smartphone has launched in the Indian market. The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and has a quad camera setup at the back with 48-megapixel main camera. It is equipped with Knox security and has waterdrop-style notch up front. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be available via Amazon and Samsung online store. The phone support NFC enabling contactless Samsung Pay as well. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a Super AMOLED display and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G price in India, sale

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is priced in India starting at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone will be up for grabs at an introductory price of Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model in May. The sale begins on May 1 via Amazon.in, Samsung.com, and select retail stores. Galaxy M42 5G will be available in Prism Dot Black and Prism Dot Gray colours.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G specifications

Coming to specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1. It features a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The phone packs a up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card slot.

As for imaging, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel GM2 primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Galaxy M42 5G's camera is equipped with features that include Single Take, Night Mode, Hyperlapse, Super-Slow motion, Scene Optimiser, and Flaw Detection. Up front, the phone houses a 20-megapixel selfie camera .

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The phone claims to deliver 36 hours of talk time, 22 hours of Internet browsing and 34 hours of video play on a single charge. It features Knox security and Samsung Pay. The phone is 8.6mm thin. 

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M42 5G specifications, Samsung, Amazon India
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Man Tweets To Google CEO Sundar Pichai, for Help Resetting His Gmail Password

Comment
