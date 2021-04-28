Samsung Galaxy M42 5G to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know

Technology News
By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 April 2021 10:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is expected to pack 6,000mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy M42 5G confirmed to be available via Amazon
  • Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will come with Knox security

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will launch in India today. The pricing, availability, and detailed specifications will be revealed at 12pm (noon). The phone is being teased on Amazon India, hinting at availability on the e-commerce site for purchase. It is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and is touted to come with Knox mobile security. Several reports suggest that Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is a rebranded model of the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G that was launched last year.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G launch details, price in India (expected)

The new Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is set to be unveiled at 12pm IST. Samsung is likely not planning to host a virtual event for the phone, and may unveil it on the company site and through Twitter. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is tipped to be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has been listed on Amazon India confirming availability of the phone on the e-commerce site. Besides, it will also be up for grabs on the Samsung online store in the Indian market. The phone is seen in a grey multi-toned finish, but it should launch in other options as well.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G specifications (teased, expected)

As for specifications, Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and come with defence-grade Knox security. It supports 5G and is teased to offer Samsung Pay support.

Past leaks suggest that Samsung Galaxy M42 5G may be a rebranded model of Samsung Galaxy A42 5G. In teaser posters, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is seen to sport a waterdrop-style notch and a quad rear camera setup in a square-shaped module, similar to the Galaxy A42 5G launched last year.

If this speculation is true, then Samsung Galaxy M42 5G may run on Android 11 and feature a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display. Leaks claim that the phone may pack 6GB and 8GB RAM options and is likely to have 128GB storage capacity. The quad camera setup on the back is reported to feature a 64-megapixel main camera. Furthermore, Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is expected to pack a large 6,000mAh battery.

