Samsung Galaxy M41 has reportedly surfaced on China's 3C certification site with the model number EB-BM415ABY. As per a screenshot, the Galaxy M41 houses a massive 6,800mAh battery and received the mandatory certification on June 28. Notably, the phone's battery has also appeared on South Korea's certification body, Safety Korea site. Last year, a notable tipster had suggested the development of the Samsung phone and indicated that it would come out with triple rear cameras and 6GB RAM. The South Korean tech giant is yet to confirm the development of the smartphone.

The development of the Samsung Galaxy M41 was shared by MySmartPrice. As per the screenshot of the 3C listing, the Samsung phone will come with the model number EB-BM415ABY and 6,800mAh battery. The same model number was spotted on Safety Korea site that further contains the photo of the phone's battery. Other key specifications of the smartphone are not highlighted on either of the websites.

Samsung M41 battery on Safety Korea site

Photo Credit: Safety Korea

However, a tipster last year had suggested that the Samsung Galaxy M41 may pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel secondary camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It was added that the phone would pack Exynos 9630 SoC and 6GB of RAM.

Earlier in June, a report by TheElec had claimed that Samsung has likely halted the development of Galaxy M41, though the latest certifications suggest the launch of the smartphone in the near future. As the name suggests, the Galaxy M41 would be the latest addition to Samsung budget M series and a successor of the Galaxy M40 that was launched last year. The Galaxy M40 comes with triple rear cameras and 6GB of RAM. The phone is equipped with a 3,500mAh and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. It is priced at Rs. 15,999 in India.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.