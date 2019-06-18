Samsung Galaxy M40 has started receiving its first software update just as the phone has been put on sale for the first time in India. It doesn't seem to be a major update and primarily includes the May Android security patch. The Samsung Galaxy M40 buyers will see the update as the first thing when they are done setting up their brand-new smartphone. To recall, Samsung had introduced the Galaxy M40 in India last week. It is the fourth smartphone to be released in the Galaxy M series.

As per the official changelog, the Samsung Galaxy M40 update is 152.36MB in size and carries the version number M405DDU1ASF2/ M405FODM1ASF4/ M405FDDU1ASEB. The update, as we mentioned earlier, mainly includes the May Android Security patch. It also brings bug fixes and improvements to the phone.

Like all software updates, the Samsung Galaxy M40 over-the-air (OTA) update will also most likely be released in batches. So, it might take a few days to reach all units. To manually check for the update, head over to Settings > Software updates.

Samsung Galaxy M40 runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI on top

Samsung Galaxy M40 was launched in India week and carries a price tag of Rs. 19,990 for the lone variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

In other specifications, Samsung Galaxy M40 comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a hole-punch design. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and packs 3,500mAh battery.

On the imaging front, you will get a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 32-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.7 lens, a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel shooter with an ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front as well

Additionally, the Galaxy M40 includes a microSD card slot (up to 512GB), a fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, and the usual set of connectivity options.