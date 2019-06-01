Samsung Galaxy M40 specifications have been leaked just days ahead of its formal launch in India. The new Samsung phone that is set to debut in the country on June 11 is reported to feature a 6.3-inch display and comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage. Samsung already confirmed that the Galaxy M40 will sport an Infinity-O Display. Gadgets 360 also recently revealed the price of the Galaxy M40 alongside mentioning the presence of a Snapdragon 675 SoC. The upcoming smartphone is expected to take on the likes of the Nokia 7.1 and Poco F1.

Samsung Galaxy M40 specifications (expected)

Samsung is set to offer a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-O Display panel on the Galaxy M40, reports SamMobile. The phone is also said to have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Further, it is reported to include a 3,500mAh battery.

The specifications mentioned in the latest report are similar to what was speculated earlier, though the battery capacity was originally tipped to be 5,000mAh.

SamMobile also claims that the Samsung Galaxy M40 will carry a 5-megapixel secondary, depth sensing sensor and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, in addition to the 32-megapixel primary sensor that has already been confirmed. The phone is also said to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Samsung is bringing the Galaxy M40 as its new Galaxy M-series phone to the Indian market on June 11. The smartphone has already been teased on Amazon.in. Similarly, an official listing clearly showing the front and back of the Galaxy M40 emerged recently.

Samsung Galaxy M40 price in India

Earlier this week, Samsung India's Senior Vice President of Mobile Business Asim Warsi in a conversation with Gadgets 360 confirmed that the Galaxy M40 will debut in India with a price tag of around Rs. 20,000. He also revealed that the phone is the company's first model to come with a "Screen Sound" technology that replaces the traditional earpiece and enables the display panel to produce audio vibrations.

Since its launch in India back in late January, the Samsung Galaxy M-series has crossed the two million sales mark. The range started its journey with the launch of the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 in late January, and both smartphones went on sale in February. In March, the company added the Galaxy M30 to the line-up.