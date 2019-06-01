Technology News

Samsung Galaxy M40 Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Include 6GB RAM and 3,500mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M40 is set to debut in India with a price tag around Rs. 20,000.

By | Updated: 1 June 2019 12:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M40 Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Include 6GB RAM and 3,500mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M40 sports an Infinity-O Display panel

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M40 is said to have a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display
  • Samsung is also reported to provide 6GB of RAM
  • Samsung Galaxy M40 was recently teased on Amazon.in

Samsung Galaxy M40 specifications have been leaked just days ahead of its formal launch in India. The new Samsung phone that is set to debut in the country on June 11 is reported to feature a 6.3-inch display and comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage. Samsung already confirmed that the Galaxy M40 will sport an Infinity-O Display. Gadgets 360 also recently revealed the price of the Galaxy M40 alongside mentioning the presence of a Snapdragon 675 SoC. The upcoming smartphone is expected to take on the likes of the Nokia 7.1 and Poco F1.

Samsung Galaxy M40 specifications (expected)

Samsung is set to offer a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-O Display panel on the Galaxy M40, reports SamMobile. The phone is also said to have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Further, it is reported to include a 3,500mAh battery.

The specifications mentioned in the latest report are similar to what was speculated earlier, though the battery capacity was originally tipped to be 5,000mAh.

SamMobile also claims that the Samsung Galaxy M40 will carry a 5-megapixel secondary, depth sensing sensor and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, in addition to the 32-megapixel primary sensor that has already been confirmed. The phone is also said to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Samsung is bringing the Galaxy M40 as its new Galaxy M-series phone to the Indian market on June 11. The smartphone has already been teased on Amazon.in. Similarly, an official listing clearly showing the front and back of the Galaxy M40 emerged recently.

Samsung Galaxy M40 price in India

Earlier this week, Samsung India's Senior Vice President of Mobile Business Asim Warsi in a conversation with Gadgets 360 confirmed that the Galaxy M40 will debut in India with a price tag of around Rs. 20,000. He also revealed that the phone is the company's first model to come with a "Screen Sound" technology that replaces the traditional earpiece and enables the display panel to produce audio vibrations.

Since its launch in India back in late January, the Samsung Galaxy M-series has crossed the two million sales mark. The range started its journey with the launch of the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 in late January, and both smartphones went on sale in February. In March, the company added the Galaxy M30 to the line-up.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M40 price in India, Samsung Galaxy M40 specifications, Samsung Galaxy M40, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
SpaceX Says Its Internet Satellites Won’t Ruin Our View of the Cosmos
Samsung Galaxy M40 Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Include 6GB RAM and 3,500mAh Battery
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale Kicks Off, Here Are the Best Tech Deals
  2. Samsung Galaxy M40 Tipped to Pack 6GB RAM, Full-HD+ Screen, 3500mAh Battery
  3. Teen Dies After Allegedly Playing PUBG Mobile for 6 Hours
  4. Redmi Note 7S to Go on Open Sale in India From Tonight via Flipkart, Mi.com
  5. Redmi K20 vs Realme X
  6. Four New Harry Potter Ebooks Will Release Over the Next Few Months
  7. Realme 2 Pro Getting Android Pie-Based ColorOS 6 Update in India
  8. Redmi Note 5 Receiving MIUI 10.3.1 Update with Android 9 Pie: Report
  9. WhatsApp for iPhone Removes Ability to Save Profile Photos
  10. Microsoft Hints at a 'Modern OS' With 'Seamless Updates'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.