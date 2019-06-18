Samsung Galaxy M40 is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today. The latest smartphone in Samsung's India-first Galaxy M series will be available beginning 12pm (noon) via Amazon.in and Samsung Online Store. Samsung Galaxy M40 is the fourth smartphone to be a part of the Galaxy M series, which was first introduced back in January in the country with the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones. Samsung Galaxy M40 comes with features like triple rear cameras, a full-HD+ display with screen sound tech, and a hole-punch selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy M40 price in India, sale timing, launch offers

Samsung Galaxy M40 price in India has been set at Rs. 19,990 for the lone 6GB + 128GB storage version. As we mentioned earlier, the first sale for the Galaxy M40 will begin at 12pm (noon) at Amazon India and Samsung Online Store.

According to Samsung, it will be offering the smartphone in Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue gradient colours.

In terms of the launch offers, Samsung Galaxy M40 buyers will get double data benefits from Reliance Jio with Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 prepaid plans. Samsung Galaxy M40 buyers on Vodafone and Idea will receive cashback worth Rs. 3,750 on recharge of Rs. 255. The Vodafone and Idea subscribers will get additional 0.5GB data per day for up to 18 months as well.

To recall, Samsung had introduced the Galaxy M40 in the country last week.

Samsung Galaxy M40 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M40 runs Android 9 Pie with One UI on top and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O display. The display panel also comes with the company's screen sound technology that produces audio vibrations on the handset. Samsung Galaxy M40 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with Adreno 612 GPU and 6GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, the Samsung Galaxy M40 has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 32-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 lens, a 5-megapixel secondary, depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front as well.

The Samsung Galaxy M40 packs 128GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Further, Samsung has added a 3,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

