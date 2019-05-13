Samsung Galaxy M40 is likely to launch early next month for nearly Rs. 25,000 in India, IANS cites industry sources to report. The upcoming model is the fourth in the Galaxy M-series, following the launch of the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30 in India earlier this year. The IANS report apart from tipping the Galaxy M40 price in India, has also tipped features of the smartphone, including a hole-punch display. It also claims the smartphone would be the most powerful yet in the Galaxy M-series, which is in line with the higher model number as well.

According to report by IANS that cites industry sources, the Samsung Galaxy M40 will not be powered by a Samsung Exynos processor like the rest of the Galaxy M-series, instead, it will powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. To recall, the first three Galaxy M smartphones - Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30 - are powered by Exynos processors. The report adds that the Galaxy M40 is "set to be the most powerful offering in the series."

An earlier leak had tipped that the Samsung Galaxy M40 (SM-M405F) will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. Another leak had claimed the Galaxy M40 would bear up to 128GB of inbuilt storage, a 5,000mAh battery, as well as a Super AMOLED display. It is also expected to run on Android 9.0 Pie and offer dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) connectivity support.

IANS also cites its sources to claim the Samsung Galaxy M40 will ship with a triple rear camera setup. As we mentioned already, a hole-punch display is also expected, something that Samsung had brought to its premium Galaxy S10 series of flagship phones.

To recall, Samsung India launched the Galaxy M30 in two storage variants in February, starting at Rs 14,990. The Galaxy M30's 6GB+128GB variant was priced at Rs. 17,990 and the 4GB+64GB variant was available for Rs. 14,990. Samsung launched the Galaxy M10 and M20 smartphones in January.

Written with inputs from IANS