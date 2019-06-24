Samsung Galaxy M40 is now available for purchase in India through an open sale, Gadgets 360 has confirmed. The latest development comes just days after the latest Galaxy M-series handset was launched in the country. The Galaxy M40 was originally available through limited sale rounds via Amazon.in and Samsung Online Store in the country, though the South Korean company has now formally decided to kick off its open sale. To recall, the Galaxy M40 features a full-HD+ Infinity-O Display and has a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone also houses a "screen sound" technology that enables the display panel to produce audio vibrations.

As a result of the new move, the Samsung Galaxy M40 can be purchased in India at any time through Amazon.in and Samsung Online Store. Samsung India confirmed the open sale of the smartphone to Gadgets 360.

Samsung Galaxy M40 price in India, sale offers

The Samsung Galaxy M40 price in India is set at Rs. 19,990 for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The smartphone was launched in India earlier this month with Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue gradient colour options.

Sale offers on the Samsung Galaxy M40 include double data benefits specifically for Reliance Jio subscribers recharging with Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 prepaid plans. Vodafone and Idea customers are also entitled to avail a cashback worth Rs. 3,750 on recharge of Rs. 255. The cashback will notably be available through recharge vouchers of Rs. 75 for up to 50 recharges. Further, the customers would get additional 0.5GB data per day for up to 18 months.

For Airtel subscribers, the Galaxy M40 comes bundled with a 100 percent additional data offer that is valid for 10 months. The telco will offer 4GB data per day on the Rs. 249 plan that brings an additional 560GB data over 10 months. However, for the consumers on the Rs. 349 plan, the operator provides 6GB data per day that brings an additional 840GB data over 10 months.

Samsung Galaxy M40 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M40 runs Android 9 Pie with One UI on top and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Display along with a contrast ratio of 1200:1, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and 480 nits of brightness. The display panel supports the company's screen sound technology that produces audio vibrations. Moreover, the handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, coupled with Adreno 612 GPU and 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy M40 features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 32-megapixel primary sensor with an AI scene optimiser and f/1.7 lens. There are also 5-megapixel secondary, depth sensor and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, the Galaxy M40 flaunts a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

Samsung has provided 128GB of internal storage on the Galaxy M40 that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Also, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Galaxy M40 packs a 3,500mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 7.9mm of thickness and has 168 grams of weight.

Is the Samsung Galaxy M40 good enough to beat Redmi Note 7 Pro? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.