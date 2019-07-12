Amazon Prime Day starts July 15, and Samsung is getting on to the bandwagon with offers and discounts on its Galaxy M series phones. There's also going to be a new colour variant of the Samsung Galaxy M40 available on July 15 and July 16 for the same price as the other colour variants. Other Samsung Galaxy M series phones that are part of the Amazon Prime Day celebration include the Samsung Galaxy M30, Samsung Galaxy M20, and Samsung Galaxy M10.

Samsung Galaxy M40 new Cocktail Orange colour option will be available during the two-day Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale. It is currently available in Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue gradient colour options. Its price in India is set at Rs. 19,990 for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, and the Cocktail Orange colour option will also be available with the same price tag. There's also 10 percent off on HDFC debit and credit cards, and an extra Rs. 3,000 off on exchange of old phones.

As for the Samsung Galaxy M30, the phone will see a price drop of Rs. 1,000, and will retail starting at Rs. 13,990 during the two days. Both the variants will see a price drop, which means the 64GB model will retail for 13,990 and the 128GB model will retail for Rs. 16,990. The 10 percent instant discount on HDFC cards will apply on the Samsung Galaxy M30 as well. Key specifications of the Galaxy M30 include a Super AMOLED Infinity U display, triple rear camera setup, and a 5000mAh fast charge battery.

Similarly, Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 buyers will also be able to avail the 10 percent instant discount on HDFC cards, and an extra Rs. 1,000 off on exchange of an old phone will be listed for the Galaxy M20 on Amazon.in. Samsung Galaxy M20 retails at Rs. 9,990 (32GB) and Rs. 11,990 (64GB), and its key specifications include a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V Display, a dual camera setup on the back, and a rear fingerprint scanner. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy M10 is priced at Rs. 6,990 (16GB) and Rs. 7,990 (32GB), and key features include 6.2-inch HD+ display, Exynos 7870 processor, a dual camera setup on the back and dual-SIM support.

All the deals listed above are a part of the Amazon Prime Day sale which will begin on July 15 at 12am (midnight) IST, and will last for only two days. We have compiled a guide on how to prepare yourself for the biggest sale this year, and how to grab the best deals.