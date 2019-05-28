Samsung Galaxy M40 is real and it is heading to the Indian market on June 11, the South Korean consumer electronics giant on Tuesday revealed in a teaser on its official website and Amazon India. Samsung has also noted that the phone will feature an Infinity-O Display (a hole-punch display in Samsung's terminology), Snapdragon 600-series SoC, and triple rear camera setup. Samsung Galaxy M40 will be the fourth smartphone in the company's India-first M-series of smartphones. The company has launched Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30 in the lineup until now.

Samsung has also shared some images of the Galaxy M40 on its teaser website and Amazon, which further confirm the presence of a fingerprint sensor as well as a single LED flash on the back of the phone.

Other specifications of the phone are yet to become official, but rumours and leaks indicate the phone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, and 6GB of RAM. Additionally, the phone is said to be running on Android 9 Pie with One UI, making it the first phone in the Galaxy M-series to come with Android Pie out of the box. All other Samsung Galaxy M-series phones were launched with Android 8.1 onboard. Samsung just started rolling out the Android Pie update for Galaxy M30, other two phones are expected to get the update starting June 3. It would also be the first Galaxy M-Series phone with a Snapdragon SoC instead of an Exynos one.

Additionally, Samsung Galaxy M40 is said to be packing a Super AMOLED screen, 128GB of onboard storage, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac.

On the pricing front, Samsung is reportedly planning to sell the Galaxy M40 around Rs. 25,000 in the country, making it a competitor to phones like Nokia 8.1, Oppo F11 Pro, Vivo V11 Pro, and Poco F1. The Seoul-based company is yet to officially say anything about the pricing or availability though, however thanks to the teasers on Amazon and the company's official website, we do know that the phone will be sold via Amazon and Samsung Online Store, like the other Galaxy M-series phones.

