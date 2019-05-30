Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M40 Image Seen on Official Listing Ahead of June 11 Launch, Shows Front and Back Design

Samsung Galaxy M40 Image Seen on Official Listing Ahead of June 11 Launch, Shows Front and Back Design

Samsung Galaxy M40 is set to launch in India on June 11.

By | Updated: 30 May 2019 11:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M40 Image Seen on Official Listing Ahead of June 11 Launch, Shows Front and Back Design

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Samsung Mobile India

Samsung Galaxy M40 features a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Galaxy M40 has been listed on the Samsung India site
  • Back of Galaxy M40 reminds us of Galaxy M30 with Bluish gradient finish
  • There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Samsung Galaxy M40, the next anticipated phone by the South Korean giant that has been teased for some time, has now been listed officially on the company's India website. The listing features an image showing a detailed look of the upcoming phone. The image highlights the Infinity-O Display panel as well as the triple rear camera setup. The Galaxy M40 is also seen with a traditional fingerprint sensor at the back. To recall, the Galaxy M40 is set to debut in India on June 11. The phone will sit alongside the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30 models that were launched in the country earlier this year.

The image on the official listing of the Samsung Galaxy M40 clearly shows its front and back. It specifies the key highlights of the smartphone, including the Infinity-O Display, triple rear cameras, and the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, the back panel appears in the image has a gradient finish with a Blue paintjob. This reminds us of the Gradation Blue colour variant of the Galaxy M30.

samsung galaxy m40 official render Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy M40 official image showcases its front and back

 

Alongside the listing on the Samsung India website, a video teaser has been posted on Samsung Mobile India's social media channels that emphasises on the hole-punch camera design, what Samsung calls its Infinity-O Display.

Samsung Galaxy M40 price in India

Gadgets 360 on Wednesday reported that the Samsung Galaxy M40 price in India will set around Rs. 20,000. As mentioned, the smartphone is set to debut in the Indian market on June 11. It is expected to go on sale through Amazon.in and the Samsung Online Store in the country.

Samsung Galaxy M40 specifications

On the part of specifications, Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business -- Samsung India, confirmed Gadgets 360 that the Galaxy M40 will come with a Snapdragon 675 SoC and include a 32-megapixel primary sensor on its triple rear camera setup. The phone will also run Android Pie out-of-the-box. Moreover, it will be Samsung's first model to have a "Screen Sound" technology that will produce audio by vibrating the display panel instead of using a visible earpiece.

If we look at some of the early rumours, the Samsung Galaxy M40 will be offered with up to 128GB of internal storage and include a 5,000mAh battery.

Notably, the Galaxy M40 will be the fourth model in Samsung's Galaxy M range that already has the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30. The company already sold over two million phones in the Galaxy M family since its launch in India back in late January. There were initially the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 that both went on sale in the country in early February.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M40 price in India, Samsung Galaxy M40 specifications, Samsung Galaxy M40, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Cricket World Cup 2019 Begins Today, Google Dedicates Doodle
Uber May Now Deactivate Your Account for Being a Jerk
Samsung Galaxy M40 Image Seen on Official Listing Ahead of June 11 Launch, Shows Front and Back Design
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Teases New Mi 9 Series Phone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  2. WhatsApp Now Allows Consecutive Audio Message Playback on Android
  3. This is What the Samsung Galaxy M40 Will Look Like
  4. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  5. IRCTC User Complains About 'Obscene, Vulgar Ads'. This Was Its Response.
  6. Google Pixel 4's Alleged Screen Guard Tips Dual Hole-Punch Selfie Cameras
  7. Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display With a 5.5-Inch Screen Unveiled
  8. Redmi K20 vs Realme X
  9. Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest Sale: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  10. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Announced With Refreshed Design
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.