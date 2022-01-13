Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A53 5G Spotted on BIS Website, Hints at Imminent India Launch

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is tipped to launch in India in February.

By David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2022 15:17 IST
Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital/ TechnizoConcept

Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital/ TechnizoConcept

Samsung Galaxy A53 renders (pictured) were previously spotted with a quad-camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is tipped to sport an Exynos 1200 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy A33 5G could feature a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup
  • Galaxy A53 5G is the successor of the Galaxy A52 launched in 2021

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, and Galaxy A53 5G have been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, ahead of the launch of the smartphones in India. The smartphones are expected to arrive as updates to the company's Galaxy M-series and A-Series smartphones for 2022. While Samsung is yet to reveal details of these smartphones, their specifications have been tipped in the past. Both Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G could launch with the Exynos 1200 SoC, according to older reports.

The company's upcoming Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G smartphones have been listed on the BIS website, as initially reported by MySmartPrice. Gadgets360 was able to verify the listings for all three smartphones on the certification website. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is listed with the model number SM-M336BU/DS, while Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G are listed as SM-A336E/DS and SM-A536E/DS, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications (expected)

As previously mentioned, Samsung is yet to reveal any details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G smartphones. According to older reports, the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A52 smartphone may be equipped with an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a quad rear camera setup, featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera. Samsung Galaxy A53 is also tipped to run on a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G specifications (expected)

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy M33 is tipped to launch with the Exynos 1200 SoC and was spotted on Geekbench with the same SM-M336BU model number. The smartphone could be equipped with 6GB of RAM, according to the listing. Previous reports suggest that Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G specifications (expected)

Tipped to launch in India in February, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is expected to launch with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and a hole-punch display. The smartphone could feature a quad rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera, according to the report.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M33, Samsung Galaxy A33, Samsung Galaxy A53, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Specifications, Samsung A Series, Samsung M Series
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Moto G22 Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

