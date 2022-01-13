Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, and Galaxy A53 5G have been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, ahead of the launch of the smartphones in India. The smartphones are expected to arrive as updates to the company's Galaxy M-series and A-Series smartphones for 2022. While Samsung is yet to reveal details of these smartphones, their specifications have been tipped in the past. Both Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G could launch with the Exynos 1200 SoC, according to older reports.

The company's upcoming Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G smartphones have been listed on the BIS website, as initially reported by MySmartPrice. Gadgets360 was able to verify the listings for all three smartphones on the certification website. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is listed with the model number SM-M336BU/DS, while Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G are listed as SM-A336E/DS and SM-A536E/DS, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications (expected)

As previously mentioned, Samsung is yet to reveal any details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G smartphones. According to older reports, the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A52 smartphone may be equipped with an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a quad rear camera setup, featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera. Samsung Galaxy A53 is also tipped to run on a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G specifications (expected)

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy M33 is tipped to launch with the Exynos 1200 SoC and was spotted on Geekbench with the same SM-M336BU model number. The smartphone could be equipped with 6GB of RAM, according to the listing. Previous reports suggest that Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G specifications (expected)

Tipped to launch in India in February, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is expected to launch with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and a hole-punch display. The smartphone could feature a quad rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera, according to the report.

