Samsung Galaxy M33 5G With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in January 2022: Report

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is said to get SM-M336B as its internal model designation.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 14 December 2021 16:30 IST
Photo Credit: SamMobile

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G'is said to get a battery with 5,830mAh rated capacity

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M33 5G said to get Android 12-based One UI 4.0
  • It will reportedly be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A33 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy M33 5G said to get better battery life than Galaxy M32 5G

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is reportedly in the works and will pack a 6,000mAh battery when it is launched. The upcoming smartphone is said to be a successor for the Galaxy M32 5G that was launched in August. The Galaxy M33 5G's existence was first known back in October when the internal model designation of the smartphone surfaced online. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will reportedly be one of the more budget friendly offerings with Android 12-based One UI 4.0 skin out-of-the-box.

As per a report by SamMobile, Samsung is expected to launch the upcoming Galaxy M33 5G smartphone with a 6,000mAh typical battery capacity. The battery is said to carry EB-BM336ABN as its model number and may get a rated capacity of 5,830mAh battery. The fast charging support for the smartphone is not known as of now. Its predecessor Galaxy M32 5G only came with a 5,000mAh battery and 15W fast charging support, however, Galaxy M32 4G packed a 6,000mAh battery. The Galaxy M33 5G is also said to get a better battery life than the Galaxy M32 5G.

SamMobile also reports that Samsung may launch the upcoming 5G smartphone in January 2022. The Galaxy M33 5G is also said to get Android 12-based One UI 4.0 as Samsung plans to adopt the new Android OS for most smartphones it will launch next year. This will make the Galaxy M33 5G one of the first low-cost smartphones to get Samsung's Android 12-based skin at launch.

A couple of months ago, Galaxy Club (in Dutch) reported that Samsung has begun its research and development on the Galaxy M33 5G. At the time, not much was known about the upcoming smartphone. It was reported that it will get SM-M336B as its internal model designation. The publication speculated that the Galaxy M33 5G will be a rebranded Galaxy A33 5G, akin to Galaxy M32 5G being a rebranded Galaxy A32 5G.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Weibo Fined by Chinese Regulator for Publishing Illegal Information
Oppo Unveils MariSilicon X, a Self-Developed Chip for Phones to Improve Photography

