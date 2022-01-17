Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Production Begins in India, Launch Imminent: Report

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is said to launch in the next few weeks.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 January 2022 19:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Production Begins in India, Launch Imminent: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is said to be a successor to Galaxy M33 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M33 5G was recently spotted with BIS listing
  • It is said to be powered by Exynos 1200 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM
  • Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will reportedly pack 6,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G's production has begun at the company's factory in Greater Noida. This suggests that the upcoming smartphone should launch in India sometime in the coming weeks. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the launch, price, or specifications of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. The upcoming smartphone has been spotted with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Geekbench listings. The latter suggests some key specifications of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. The smartphone is said to be the successor to Samsung Galaxy M32 5G.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Samsung has initiated the production of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G at its factory in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The report speculates that the smartphone may launch in the next few weeks. Apart from this, there is no official confirmation regarding the launch, price, or specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It was earlier tipped to launch in January.

Last week, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G was spotted with a BIS listing. The smartphone was listed with its internal model designation SM-M336BU/DS with DS signifying dual-SIM support. Apart from this, the BIS listing does not divulge any information regarding the upcoming Galaxy smartphone.

In December, the upcoming 5G-enabled Galaxy smartphone was spotted with a Geekbench listing. The listing suggests some key specifications of the smartphone such as an octa-core Exynos 1200 SoC mated to 6GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is also said to boot Android 12 out-of-the-box. It scored 726 points and 1,830 points in single- and multi-core tests, respectively.

Earlier that month, a report surfaced online that suggested the battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. The smartphone is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery but its fast charging support was not mentioned. The report also mentioned that it will run Android 12-based One UI 4.0 skin on top as Samsung plans to adopt the new Android OS for most smartphones it will launch next year.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specifications, Galaxy, Android 12
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Production Begins in India, Launch Imminent: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Is Live: Best Deals
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro Enters Testing in India, Launch Expected in March: Report
  4. Selling Selfies as NFTs Earned This Indonesian Student Over $1 Million
  5. Ptron Force X11 Smartwatch With 7 Sports Modes Launched in India
  6. Review: Human, Powered by Shefali Shah, Is an Overambitious Machiavellian Drama
  7. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Review: New Year, Same Old Netflix India
  8. Vivo V23 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  9. Vivo X80 Series Prices, Specifications Surface Online: All Details
  10. Safari 15 Bug Can Expose Your Browsing Activity, Personal Identifiers
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo T15G India Launch, Variants Tipped; May Launch in March 2022
  2. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Production Begins in India, Launch Imminent: Report
  3. Safari 15 Security Flaw Discovered That Can Leak Your Browsing Activity, Personal Identity
  4. Oppo Reno 6 Lite With Snapdragon 662, 48-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Foldable Smartphone May Be Called Pixel Notepad, Price Details Tipped: Report
  6. Crypto Scam Websites Registered 9.6 Million Visits From India in 2021: Report
  7. AI-Generated Art Within NFT Space Is Rapidly Gaining Steam, Expected to Grow With the Metaverse's Emergence
  8. Ola Electric Halts Production of Vanilla Ola S1 Scooter, Offers Ola S1 Pro Features to Buyers
  9. Delhi Transport Corporation's First Electric Bus Flagged Off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
  10. Tecno Pop 5 Pro With 6,000mAh Battery Capacity Teased to Launch in India Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com