Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Production Begins in India, Launch Imminent: Report

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G's production has begun at the company's factory in Greater Noida. This suggests that the upcoming smartphone should launch in India sometime in the coming weeks. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the launch, price, or specifications of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. The upcoming smartphone has been spotted with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Geekbench listings. The latter suggests some key specifications of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. The smartphone is said to be the successor to Samsung Galaxy M32 5G.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Samsung has initiated the production of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G at its factory in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The report speculates that the smartphone may launch in the next few weeks. Apart from this, there is no official confirmation regarding the launch, price, or specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It was earlier tipped to launch in January.

Last week, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G was spotted with a BIS listing. The smartphone was listed with its internal model designation SM-M336BU/DS with DS signifying dual-SIM support. Apart from this, the BIS listing does not divulge any information regarding the upcoming Galaxy smartphone.

In December, the upcoming 5G-enabled Galaxy smartphone was spotted with a Geekbench listing. The listing suggests some key specifications of the smartphone such as an octa-core Exynos 1200 SoC mated to 6GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is also said to boot Android 12 out-of-the-box. It scored 726 points and 1,830 points in single- and multi-core tests, respectively.

Earlier that month, a report surfaced online that suggested the battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. The smartphone is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery but its fast charging support was not mentioned. The report also mentioned that it will run Android 12-based One UI 4.0 skin on top as Samsung plans to adopt the new Android OS for most smartphones it will launch next year.