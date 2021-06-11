Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M32 Specifications Tipped, Said to Launch in India This Month

Samsung Galaxy M32 is expected to come in two storage variants.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 June 2021 16:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy M32 Specifications Tipped, Said to Launch in India This Month

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M32 official renders have appeared on the Samsung site

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M32 specifications may include a 6.4-inch AMOLED display
  • The Samsung phone may launch with up to 128GB of storage
  • Samsung Galaxy M32 appeared on BIS certification site recently

Samsung Galaxy M32 specifications have surfaced online. The unannounced Samsung phone is expected to launch in India as early as this month. On the specifications front, Samsung Galaxy M32 is tipped to have a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and come with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It could also feature quad rear cameras and include a 6,000mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy M32 may come to the Indian market in two distinct colour options to choose from. Some official renders showing the design of the new smartphone also appeared on the Samsung site.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal, in collaboration with 91mobiles, has shared the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M32. The tipster also said in a separate tweet posted on Friday that the phone would come to India this month in Black and Blue colour options and two storage configurations — 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.

Samsung Galaxy M32 specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy M32 is expected to run on Android 11 with One UI on top. It will feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display, according to Agarwal. The smartphone is also expected to have the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with up to 6GB RAM options. It would come with a quad rear camera setup that is claimed to have a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. The camera setup may also include a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Samsung is expected to offer the Galaxy M32 in 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options, along with microSD card support for expansion up to 1TB. The phone could also include a 6,000mAh battery.

The official Samsung Mobile Press site has also featured some of the official renders of the Galaxy M32. The renders suggest that the phone would feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and show its three different colours. Further, there is a square-shaped camera setup that appears to be similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G which was launched in India in April.

Last month, the Samsung Galaxy M32 support page surfaced on the Samsung India site that suggested the phone with a model number SM-M325F/ DS. The same model number also appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) site. Further, the phone was also tipped via a listing on the Bluetooth SIG site and a Geekbench listing in the recent past.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M32 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M32, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Syska Bolt SW200 Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring, Hand Sanitisation Reminder Launched in India

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M32 Specifications Tipped, Said to Launch in India This Month
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 90Hz Display Goes Official
  2. Battlefield Publisher EA Says Investigating Recent Data Breach
  3. Crypto Exchange WazirX Gets Show Cause Notice From Enforcement Directorate
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Leak, Launch Expected Soon
  5. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch
  6. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 8T Getting OxygenOS Updates With Many Fixes
  7. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  8. Samsung Galaxy M32 Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  9. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  10. Andromeda Galaxy Zoom-Out Video Will Leave You Awestruck
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 11 Lite Flipkart Availability Confirmed as Dedicated Page Goes Live Ahead of June 22 Launch
  2. Volkswagen Plans Hourly Subscription For Self-Driving Feature
  3. Samsung Galaxy M32 Specifications Tipped, Said to Launch in India This Month
  4. Keen on Having a Robo-Dog? Unitree's Go1 Can Be Yours for $2,700
  5. Syska Bolt SW200 Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring, Hand Sanitisation Reminder Launched in India
  6. Apple Subpoenaed by Donald Trump Administration for Lawmakers’ Data: Report
  7. Facebook, Telegram Fined by Russia Over Failing to Remove Banned Content
  8. Solar Eclipse 2021: NASA Shares Stunning Images of the Celestial Event on Instagram
  9. Nokia C20 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. WazirX Served Show Cause Notice By Enforcement Directorate for Cryptocurrency Transactions Worth Rs. 2,790 Crore
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com