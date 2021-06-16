Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M32 Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Ahead of June 21 Launch

Samsung Galaxy M32 6GB RAM variant appears on Google Play Console.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 June 2021 17:31 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M32 India launch is just around the corner

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M32 specifications appeared on Google Play Console
  • The Samsung phone seems to have a full-HD+ display
  • Samsung Galaxy M32 also surfaced on Google Play Supported Devices list

Samsung Galaxy M32 has appeared on the Google Play Console website just days ahead of its official launch in India. The upcoming Samsung phone appears to have a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and a full-HD+ display. It also seems to run on Android 11. In addition to the Google Play Console listing, Samsung Galaxy M32 has appeared on the Google Play Supported Devices list in two distinct versions. The smartphone will come as a successor to the Galaxy M31 that was launched in February last year.

The Google Play Console website has listed Samsung Galaxy M32 along with its key specifications, reports MySmartPrice. The online listing also includes a render of the smartphone that appears to be genuine — if we compare it with the ones surfaced on the Samsung site recently.

Samsung Galaxy M32 specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the Google Play Console listing shows that Samsung Galaxy M32 runs on Android 11 and features a full-HD+ (1,080x2,009 pixels) display. The smartphone also appears to have the octa-core MediaTek MT6769T SoC, which is the MediaTek Helio G80. This is in contrast to a recent report that suggested the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. Furthermore, the smartphone also appears to have at least 6GB of RAM.

Past reports suggested that Samsung Galaxy M32 would include a quad rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It could also come with a 6,000mAh battery.

Alongside the details reportedly appearing on Google Play Console, Samsung Galaxy M32 has also surfaced on the Google Play Supported Devices list with model numbers SM-M325F and SM-M325FV.

That said, Samsung Galaxy M32 India launch is taking place on Monday (June 21). Amazon has also listed the phone to suggest its online availability in the country.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M32 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M32, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Samsung Galaxy A20e Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update, Galaxy A02 Getting May Security Patch: Reports

