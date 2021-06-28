Samsung Galaxy M32 will go on sale in India today at 12pm (noon), marking its first sale in the country. The phone was launched last week with a massive battery and impressive display for the price point. Galaxy M32 will be available in two RAM and storage configurations as well as two colour options. The phone has a notch for the selfie camera and there is a square camera module on the back that houses four sensors. Samsung Galaxy M32 has slim bezels on the side and a thicker chin.

Samsung Galaxy M32 price in India, availability, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy M32 costs Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage configuration. It is offered in Black and Light Blue colour options. The phone will be available for purchase via Amazon, Samsung India online store, and key retail stores across the country starting 12pm (noon).

Both Amazon and Samsung India online stores are offering Rs. 1,250 cashbacks with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Samsung Galaxy M32 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M32 runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy M32 offers a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera housed in a small notch.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy M32 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor, among others. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Samsung has packed a massive 6,000mAh battery in the Galaxy M32 that supports 25W fast charging. The company claims the phone has a video playtime of up to 25 hours, music playtime of up to 130 hours, and talk time of up to 40 hours. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 159.3x74.0x9.3mm and weighs 196 grams.

