Samsung Galaxy M32 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz AMOLED Display Launched: Price in India, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M32 price starts at Rs. 14,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 June 2021 12:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy M32 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz AMOLED Display Launched: Price in India, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M32 will go on sale in India starting June 28

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M32 has debuted in India in two variants
  • The Samsung phone runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top
  • Samsung Galaxy M32 will be available in Black and Light Blue colours

Samsung Galaxy M32 was launched in India on Monday. The new Samsung phone comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display and packs a 6,000mAh battery. Other key highlights of Samsung Galaxy M32 include MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone also comes with quad rear cameras and is claimed to be optimised specifically for movies, games, and social media. It will come preloaded with the Samsung Pay Mini app and privacy-focussed mode AltZLife. Samsung Galaxy M32 will compete against the likes of the Redmi Note 10S, Poco M3 Pro, and Realme 8 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M32 price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy M32 price in India has been set at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone also has a 6GB + 128GB storage option that is priced at Rs. 16,999. It comes in Black and Light Blue colour options and will be available for purchase through Amazon, Samsung India online store, and key retail stores across the country. The sale will begin starting June 28, as per the Amazon listing.

As an introductory offer, customers purchasing Samsung Galaxy M32 using an ICICI bank will get a Rs. 1,250 cashback.

Samsung Galaxy M32 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M32 runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of brightness. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the Galaxy M32 offers the quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Samsung has provided a 20-megapixel selfie camera at the front of the Galaxy M32.

In terms of storing content, Samsung Galaxy M32 has up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M32 packs a 6,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 130 hours of music playback, 40 hours of talk time, or 25 hours of video playback on a single charge. The phone also supports 25W fast charging, though it is bundled with a 15W charger in the box. It measures 159.3x74.0x9.3mm and weighs 196 grams.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M32 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M32 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M32, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
