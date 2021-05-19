Samsung Galaxy M32 launch may just be around the corner as the phone has received certification from Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG). The Samsung phone has been a part of the rumour mill for some time. It is likely to be positioned as an upgrade over the Galaxy M31s that was launched in July last year. Earlier this month, Samsung Galaxy M32 allegedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site — suggesting its arrival in India alongside other key markets.

The Bluetooth SIG website has listed Samsung Galaxy M32 in two distinct variants, with model numbers SM-M325F_DS and SM-M325FV_DS. The listing, that was initially reported by 91mobiles, carries May 18 as the publishing date and shows that the phone has Bluetooth v5.

Other than that, there aren't any user-focussed details on the Bluetooth SIG site about Samsung Galaxy M32. Nevertheless, some previous reports suggested some possible specifications about the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M32 specifications (expected)

As far as Samsung Galaxy M32 specifications are concerned, an alleged certification on Europe's DEKRA certification site last month suggested that the phone would come with a 6,000mAh battery. Benchmark site Geekbench also indicated that the Galaxy M32 could run Android 11. That listing showed the phone with the model number SM-M325FV and hinted that it would be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, with at least 6GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy M32 is speculated to come as a rebranded version of the Galaxy A32 4G that was launched in India in February with a 6.4-inch display. However, the Galaxy A32 comes with a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung is yet to confirm the development of the Galaxy M32. Thus, it is safe to consider the reported details with a pinch of salt for the time being.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.