Samsung Galaxy M32 launch date in India is set for June 21, Amazon has revealed through an online listing. The new development comes weeks after the rumour mill churned out details about the Samsung phone. Amazon has also confirmed some of the key specifications of Samsung Galaxy M32 that include a 90Hz Super AMOLED display and a 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone will also feature quad rear cameras and come with a waterdrop-style display notch. In addition to the Amazon listing, Samsung has separately suggested the price segment in which the Galaxy M32 will arrive. The Galaxy M32 will debut as the successor to the Galaxy M31 that Samsung unveiled in February 2020.

Amazon has created a dedicated microsite that reveals that Samsung Galaxy M32 will launch in India at 12pm (noon) on June 21. The microsite also carries some specification details of the upcoming smartphone. Last week, the Galaxy M32 appeared on Samsung Mobile Press site with its renders showing three different colour options. Its support page also appeared on the Samsung India site a few days back.

Samsung Galaxy M32 is in the works with a model number SM325F/DS for some time. While the South Korean company did not initially provide any concrete evidence about its existence, the model number in question recently appeared online through sites including Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) and the one associated with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Some of its specifications were also suggested by benchmark site Geekbench.

Samsung Galaxy M32 price in India

Samsung Galaxy M32 price in India is yet to be revealed, though Samsung has suggested that the new smartphone will debut in the Rs. 15,000 price segment. The company says in a press note, "With Galaxy M32, Samsung is aiming to bring another power-packed smartphone in the Rs 15,000 segment." Last year, the Samsung Galaxy M31 debuted in the country at a starting price of Rs. 15,999.

Samsung Galaxy M32 specifications

On the specifications front, the Amazon listing shows that Samsung Galaxy M32 will come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that will have 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness. The display is touted to be the “segment best.” Further, Amazon's microsite mentions that the Galaxy M32 will have quad rear cameras, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is also listed with a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor. It will also come with a 6,000mAh battery, that is the same as on the Galaxy M31 and is claimed to deliver all-day, all-night in a single charge.

Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy M32 in India in at least Black and Blue colours and in two variants, with 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage options. It would come along with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and run on Android 11 with One UI on top.

